How can you trust the analysis after that? - page 3
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POINT 2 - I AGREE! As this point is in no way linked to the Trader...
П.1 - If the Trader has a crooked hand or a weak head, then we can't talk about the analysis... If the Trader has weak hands or a weak head, then we can't talk about the analysis seriously...Also, much depends on TOOLS, that trader chooses for his own thechanalysis... Much depends on the schemes used in the analysis (you can not make a pretty thing out of crap)...
Conclusion: The analysis can be trusted, but with reservations about the professionalism of the trader ... ( or analyst)...
Take a look at the screenshot
As you can see, the price broke through the blue line and went down. It started to fall. It would seem that we should short?
But then we see that the price was dragged up and broke through the blue line.
Break through the resistance - long for everything?
No way - the price was dropped down and the longs got pissed off.
How can we trust the analysis after that?
There is a difference between tehanalysis and tehanalysis.
Everything is clear within the channels:
And on top of that there's a clear Head and Shoulders:
There is a difference between tehanalysis and tehanalysis.
Everything is clear within the channels:
Adnatyana!
True, only after the fact, but that's just the way it is...
Adnazno!
True, only after the fact, but then...
Well, why post-facto.
You can see how it ricochets off the support and resistance lines in the dynamics.
Well, why post-facto.
You can see how it ricochets off the support and resistance lines in the dynamics.
Of course you can see it now.
But back then it wasn't obvious... It always is.
But I appreciate the advertising of the product - that's good.
Of course it's "obvious" now.
But back then it wasn't obvious... It always was.
But I appreciate the advertising of the product - it's good
Below are the next two strong resistance levels at 0.9045 and 0.9015. Purely for an "after-the-fact" check
ZY I beg to differ. What the hell advertising? Who should I advertise it to? There are no buyers here on this forum.
Below are the next two strong resistances at 0.9045 and 0.9015. Purely for an "after-the-fact" check
Open trades on Monday morning!
POINT 2 - I AGREE! As this point is in no way linked to the Trader...
П.1 - If the Trader has a crooked hand or a weak head, then we can't talk about the analysis... If the Trader has weak hands or a weak head, then we can't talk about the analysis seriously...Also, a lot depends on TOOLS, that trader chooses for his own thechanalysis... A lot depends on the scheme used in the analysis (you can not make a pretty picture out of shit)...
Conclusion: The analysis can be trusted, but with reservations about the professionalism of the trader ... ( or analyst)...
Example of reference lines