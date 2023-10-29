Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 24
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I think the mistake is that you haven't defined what you expect when it comes to a flat price.
If you know when the price goes in a flat without stopping, you may as well know when the price is falling.
any channel can be defined as a dark zone, even by fractals, even at a distance from a wrecking ball or Pivota... But you have to understand that flat is 80% of all price movements and nobody knows when the price changes into a trend... a flat is an ambush, and you lose all your money... if you knew when the price would go in the trend without stopping... it's like knowing if it's a buy or a grail...
any channel can be defined as a dark zone, even by fractals, even at a distance from a wrecking ball or Pivota... But you have to understand that flat is 80% of all price movements and nobody knows when the price changes into a trend... a flat is an ambush, and you lose all your money... if you knew when the price would go in the trend without stopping... it's like knowing if it's a buy or a grail...
2. The consistency of levels with other financial instruments.
I will not address the first question now. There has been a lot of information on this topic in previous posts.
Here is the AUDUSD price chart with some levels:
Same levels for AUDCHF D1
Same levels for AUDCHF W1
Same levels for NZDUSD D1
Same levels for NZDUSD W1
Since our tutors on this forum fight against misinformation, which is surely a good thing. So, as a result of this struggle, everything that is not investigated by these tutors is considered misinformation. And this category also includes levels, including universal levels.
Lilitha, the consistency of financial instruments in general and including the consistency of levels of those financial instruments has long been a polychinel secret. There is no arbitrage now and you are looking for it. If you manage to do something on milliseconds, you are very lucky. Do not believe me? Go to any bank near you and look at the exchange rate of your country against the dollar and the euro, divide one by the other and you get EURUSD from Forex. And if the arguments are mutually unambiguously linearly related and their functions are linearly interdependent, so are their functions (levels). You're pulling a blank. If you want to dig anyway, I can send you some material, but that's 12 years ago when I managed to make money on arbitrage in 40 minutes and now milliseconds.
Lilita, the consistency of financial instruments in general, including the consistency of the levels of those financial instruments, has long been a well known secret. There is no arbitrage now and you are looking for it. If you manage to do something in milliseconds, you are very lucky. Do not believe me? Go to any bank near you and look at the exchange rate of your country against the dollar and the euro, divide one by the other and you get EURUSD from Forex. And if the arguments are mutually unambiguously linearly related and their functions are linearly interdependent, so are their functions (levels). You're pulling a blank. If you want to dig anyway, I can send you some materials, but this is 12 years ago, when I managed to earn on arbitrage in 40 minutes, and now milliseconds.
Firstly, as far as I understand, readers will not delve into the idea of universal levels, because others do not write about it. So we keep talking about the same thing without moving forward.
Secondly, I look for levels relevant to several currencies, and if I find them, I believe these are the price levels that can indicate a change in price direction.
For example, in the NZDUSD chart the yellow lines represent levels found for NZDUSD, whereas the green lines represent levels found for AUDUSD. Respectively, I look for the price direction change where these levels maximally coincide.
Theidea is based on the fact that there are prices that are like mountains before the river due to which the river changes its course.
Lilita, the consistency of financial instruments in general, including the consistency of the levels of those financial instruments, has long been a well known secret. There is no arbitrage now and you are looking for it. If you manage to do something in milliseconds, you are very lucky. Do not believe me? Go to any bank near you and look at the exchange rate of your country against the dollar and the euro, divide one by the other and you get EURUSD from Forex. And if the arguments are mutually unambiguously linearly related and their functions are linearly interdependent, so are their functions (levels). You're pulling a blank. If you want to dig anyway, I can send you some materials, but this is 12 years ago, when I managed to earn on arbitrage in 40 minutes and now it's milliseconds.
there is arbitrage, it's just very confusing, and it doesn't take forever to make money
but levels..... ???
there they are ! (where the circle, there opened a buy, on the real) :
the price immediately went against the buy, and does not rise above the open order price
We have a good chance to return the profit to the market, but if you don't like it, you may fall back to it.
Because a liquid broker will always be like on the screenshot and nothing else.
the rest - the kitchens
;)))
Firstly, as far as I understand, readers won't go into the idea of universal levels because others don't write about it. So we keep talking about the same thing without moving forward.
Secondly, I look for levels relevant to several currencies, and if I find them, I believe these are the price levels that can indicate a change in price direction.
For example, in the NZDUSD chart the yellow lines represent levels found for NZDUSD, whereas the green lines represent levels found for AUDUSD. Respectively, I look for the price direction change where these levels maximally coincide.
Thewhole idea is based on the fact that there are prices, which are like mountains before the river, due to which the river changes its course.
May I ask why your "universal levels" are better than this indicator?
Or this "fractal zones" indicator
What kind of comment do you want? Add the code of the indicators and I will answer.
What kind of comment do you want? Add the code of the indicators and I'll answer.
I don't mean in terms of code. I mean in the sense that they show exactly the same levels as yours. And how is your indicator better?