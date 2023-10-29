Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 22
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What's the point?
Green handsome described above, you can opt for any level, there are no magic numbers.
Green handsome described it above, you can use any level, there are no magic numbers.
yes he almost blabbed where the levels come from :-)
Green handsome described above, you can opt for any levels, there are no magic numbers.
Technical analysis is all data from the price chart and nowhere else.
This is how I vibrate
2. The consistency of levels with other financial instruments.
I will not address the first question now. There has been a lot of information on this topic in previous posts.
Here is the AUDUSD price chart with some levels:
Same levels for AUDCHF D1
Same levels for AUDCHF W1
Same levels for NZDUSD D1
Same levels for NZDUSD W1
Since our tutors on this forum fight against misinformation, which is surely a good thing. And this category also includes levels, including universal levels.
Probably not the same, but calculated by the same probability or technique of accumulation at the same price of each pair... which is already easy to determine by eye, with the overlay of Fibo often coincides... and it's not a case, it's the basics of learning... pattnets will follow, and after all the research, intuition or intuition will come... price seems to go wherever and a quick decision is made... someone can predict the long term, and someone can make a good profit intraday ...))
As one comedian said: Forex is a woman, if you ask for a long time or even beg for reciprocity, it begins to go well with time... uh... rewarding... so to speak, to great and bright love reciprocates...
Probably not the same, but calculated by the same probability or the same accumulation technique on the same price of each pair...
Levels are calculated in AUDUSD, the other symbols are simply placed on this chart, which contains the lines that mark AUDUSD levels.
Maybe I didn't understand your point, but I will repeat it. In the example levels are calculated only in AUDUSD
I am attaching the template file so that those who wish may see for themselves.
The levels are calculated in AUDUSD, the other symbols are simply placed on this chart, which contains the lines that mark the AUDUSD levels.
Maybe I didn't understand your point, but I will repeat it. In the example levels are calculated only in AUDUSD
I am attaching the template file so that people may see for themselves.
You have to understand that all the charts are scaled and how prices, quotes clustered at one level of one pair, can coincide with clusters, so to speak, with stumbling blocks at other prices and pairs... I don't know... it seems to be pulling at your ears...