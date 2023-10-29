Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 22

New comment
 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

What's the point?

Green handsome described above, you can opt for any level, there are no magic numbers.

 
transcendreamer #:

Green handsome described it above, you can use any level, there are no magic numbers.

yes he almost blabbed where the levels come from :-)

 
transcendreamer #:

Green handsome described above, you can opt for any levels, there are no magic numbers.

Technical analysis is all data from the price chart and nowhere else.

 
there is nothing solid in the future...everything is speculative, everything is cloudy and ethereal... the truth is always near... you have to assume it... it always amazes me how people manage to calculate to 0.000100 precision when the price will change... it is enough to know that it will change in this limited cloud and not to go in on the highs or lows, but to watch the news... and other predictions on the movement of indices, Fed wants and other Dow Joneses... it seems that not many people have read The Trading Hoax I personally have reread it several times... it's somehow inspiring in its simplicity...
 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

This is how I vibrate

Hmmm...
 
The question has two parts.
1. The conditions for finding levels as such;

2. The consistency of levels with other financial instruments.

I will not address the first question now. There has been a lot of information on this topic in previous posts.

Here is the AUDUSD price chart with some levels:

AUDUSDDaily


Same levels for AUDCHF D1

AUDCHFDaily


Same levels for AUDCHF W1

AUDCHFWeekly


Same levels for NZDUSD D1

NZDUSDDaily


Same levels for NZDUSD W1

NZDUSDWeekly


Since our tutors on this forum fight against misinformation, which is surely a good thing. And this category also includes levels, including universal levels.

 

Probably not the same, but calculated by the same probability or technique of accumulation at the same price of each pair... which is already easy to determine by eye, with the overlay of Fibo often coincides... and it's not a case, it's the basics of learning... pattnets will follow, and after all the research, intuition or intuition will come... price seems to go wherever and a quick decision is made... someone can predict the long term, and someone can make a good profit intraday ...))

As one comedian said: Forex is a woman, if you ask for a long time or even beg for reciprocity, it begins to go well with time... uh... rewarding... so to speak, to great and bright love reciprocates...

 
Сергей Криушин #:
Probably not the same, but calculated by the same probability or the same accumulation technique on the same price of each pair...

Levels are calculated in AUDUSD, the other symbols are simply placed on this chart, which contains the lines that mark AUDUSD levels.

Maybe I didn't understand your point, but I will repeat it. In the example levels are calculated only in AUDUSD


I am attaching the template file so that those who wish may see for themselves.

Files:
audusd_levels.tpl  12 kb
 
All levels are plausible, and the indicators that are selling on the market are not generally tested, even in testing. Because of this and little activation (of these indicators) Not one level indicator has not been tested for a flat.If you want to order this indicator for freelance say for $ 150 you won't get anything, because the condition of not getting into a flat market for at least 3 days ... they won't get through.
 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

The levels are calculated in AUDUSD, the other symbols are simply placed on this chart, which contains the lines that mark the AUDUSD levels.

Maybe I didn't understand your point, but I will repeat it. In the example levels are calculated only in AUDUSD


I am attaching the template file so that people may see for themselves.

You have to understand that all the charts are scaled and how prices, quotes clustered at one level of one pair, can coincide with clusters, so to speak, with stumbling blocks at other prices and pairs... I don't know... it seems to be pulling at your ears...

1...1516171819202122232425
New comment