Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 20
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A level is a horizontal line drawn through a point...
Suppose we have identified two unique points ON HISTORY, and draw horizontal lines through them...
1. How will the knowledge of these two unique points on history help you in your current trade?
- Do you change your trading style?
- You will consistently make a profit?
2. It is a mystery to me that it is possible to identify a couple of points on HISTORY that will dramatically change my life...
This is by far the most direct answer to what I understand by the word "level". All the calculations I have done have been aimed at finding such a pattern.
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Are there any universal support and resistance levels in Forex market?
Lilita Bogachkova, 2021.12.21 08:32
These are the levels where the price goes back and forth until they are crossed.
I believe support and resistance levels are nodes in a closed price-time system. The system itself is a geometric figure.
At the moment this is the most direct answer to the question of what I understand the word 'level' to mean. All the calculations I have done have been aimed at finding such a pattern.
You have chosen a very weak pattern for your calculations... There are no "universal" levels...
You can try to define special cases and patterns with the construction of levels, and still the probability of their profitable work will be slightly above 50%...
Oh, I'm glad a reader has created a user account to post their first comment here.
levels are nodes in a closed price-time system.
It is at universal levels that the big players catch liquidity in the opposite direction of those waiting.
Naturally, not in every case, but in the coincidence of demand over time.
The levels themselves exist, but do not give a 100% guarantee of a rebound from the level.
They can be recurring historical lows or highs, or circular levels, for example...
You have chosen a very weak pattern for your calculations... There are no "universal" levels...
You can try to identify special cases and patterns with the construction of levels, and still have a slightly higher than 50% chance of them working profitably...
There is no need to compete with opinions: ok, but this is better. I never said that a level is something unique and can only be used in the forex market. It is a supplement to see if the price is close to that level.
Author, read the information on margin zones and option levels. You will find a lot of interesting stuff there😅
By the way, I read what they put on the Internet.
interesting, but ....
the margins aren't there.
---
rebuttal?
here:
margin is needed? - yes, it is.
But it doesn't happen exactly that much, it happens 10-100-1000 times more, etc.so looking for someone else's margin call is not a marginal zone
To understand, read about "competence-based education"
Competence is, above all, a person's general ability and readiness to act based on knowledge and experience, which is acquired through learning, oriented towards the independent participation of the individual in the learning and cognitive process and aimed at their successful integration into society.
Consequently, the aim is to give a direction where to look, not an answer.
We've already been over this. The goal is nothing, movement is everything.
Already been there. The goal is nothing, the movement is everything.
To move somewhere, you need basic knowledge. There's no arguing with that, you need a teacher who spoons that knowledge into your mouth.
However, a competence-based approach to learning is the best solution for further development if you are motivated to gain knowledge.
To move somewhere, you need basic knowledge. There's no arguing with that, you need a teacher who spoons that knowledge into your mouth.
However, a competence-based approach to learning is the best solution for further development if you are motivated to learn.
I liked: " ... competence learning approach ... " - what is that?