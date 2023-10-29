Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 19

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Here's how I vibrate or find such levels, M5, M30 and so on, such a level is mathematically found.

EURUSDM5


EURUSDM30


But how exactly is calculated, let it remain my secret )))

Same with H1

EURUSDH1

 

Oh, well e-ma e-....

Yeah, there they are, woohoo:


 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Oh, well e-ma e-....

Yes there they are, woohoo:


That's exactly what I said, everyone sees and understands differently. I don't use the fractal calculation method, so I don't have levels of highest or lowest price point.

These are levels where the price comes back and goes back until they are overcome.

For example:

EURUSDH1a

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

That's exactly what I said, everyone sees and understands differently. I don't use the fractal calculation method, so I don't have levels of the highest or lowest price point.

These are levels at which the price returns and returns until they are overcome.

For example:

let's say

what does price physically overcome?

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

let's say

what is physically overcoming the price?

That's a question I don't have a direct answer to yet. Let's say I think it's the level at which the market changes. For example, a rise in price is due to the fact that there are no offers for sale. In fact, they are not looking for buyers, but for sellers.

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

That's a question I don't have a direct answer to yet. Let's say I think it's the level at which the market changes. For example, the increase in price is due to the fact that there are no offers for sale.

I wonder what the calculation is if there is no understanding.

you have to understand first, and only then will it be clear how to find the levels.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

I wonder what the calculation is if there is no understanding.

you have to understand first, and only then will it be clear how to find the levels.

Joker ))there are no small children here who have to spoon everything into their mouths. Europe has switched to this model of learning:http://www.revistaespacios.com/a17v38n50/a17v38n50p36.pdf

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

Joker ) )there are no small children here who have to spoon everything into their mouths. Europe has moved on to this model of teaching:http://www.revistaespacios.com/a17v38n50/a17v38n50p36.pdf

no, not a bit.

in all seriousness.

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

No, not even a little bit.

in all seriousness

;)

To understand, read about "competence-based education"

Competence is, above all, the general ability and readiness of an individual to act based on knowledge and experience, which is acquired through learning, oriented towards the independent participation of the individual in the learning and cognitive process and aimed at his/her successful integration into society.

Consequently, the aim is to provide a direction where to look, not an answer.

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:


Let's say I think it's a level at which the market changes.

A level is a horizontal line drawn through a point...

Let's say we have identified two unique points ON HISTORY, and drawn horizontal lines through them...

1. How will the knowledge of these two unique points on history help you in your current trade?

- Do you change your trading style?

- You will consistently make a profit?

2. It is a mystery to me that it is possible to identify a couple of points on HISTORY that will dramatically change my life...

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