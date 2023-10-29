Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 19
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Here's how I vibrate or find such levels, M5, M30 and so on, such a level is mathematically found.
But how exactly is calculated, let it remain my secret )))
Same with H1
Oh, well e-ma e-....
Yeah, there they are, woohoo:
Oh, well e-ma e-....
Yes there they are, woohoo:
That's exactly what I said, everyone sees and understands differently. I don't use the fractal calculation method, so I don't have levels of highest or lowest price point.
These are levels where the price comes back and goes back until they are overcome.
For example:
That's exactly what I said, everyone sees and understands differently. I don't use the fractal calculation method, so I don't have levels of the highest or lowest price point.
These are levels at which the price returns and returns until they are overcome.
For example:
let's say
what does price physically overcome?
let's say
what is physically overcoming the price?
That's a question I don't have a direct answer to yet. Let's say I think it's the level at which the market changes. For example, a rise in price is due to the fact that there are no offers for sale. In fact, they are not looking for buyers, but for sellers.
That's a question I don't have a direct answer to yet. Let's say I think it's the level at which the market changes. For example, the increase in price is due to the fact that there are no offers for sale.
I wonder what the calculation is if there is no understanding.
you have to understand first, and only then will it be clear how to find the levels.
I wonder what the calculation is if there is no understanding.
you have to understand first, and only then will it be clear how to find the levels.
Joker ))there are no small children here who have to spoon everything into their mouths. Europe has switched to this model of learning:http://www.revistaespacios.com/a17v38n50/a17v38n50p36.pdf
Joker ) )there are no small children here who have to spoon everything into their mouths. Europe has moved on to this model of teaching:http://www.revistaespacios.com/a17v38n50/a17v38n50p36.pdf
no, not a bit.
in all seriousness.
;)
No, not even a little bit.
in all seriousness
;)
To understand, read about "competence-based education"
Competence is, above all, the general ability and readiness of an individual to act based on knowledge and experience, which is acquired through learning, oriented towards the independent participation of the individual in the learning and cognitive process and aimed at his/her successful integration into society.
Consequently, the aim is to provide a direction where to look, not an answer.
Let's say I think it's a level at which the market changes.
A level is a horizontal line drawn through a point...
Let's say we have identified two unique points ON HISTORY, and drawn horizontal lines through them...
1. How will the knowledge of these two unique points on history help you in your current trade?
- Do you change your trading style?
- You will consistently make a profit?
2. It is a mystery to me that it is possible to identify a couple of points on HISTORY that will dramatically change my life...