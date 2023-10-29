Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 23
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you have to understand that all charts are scaled and how prices, quotes clustering at one level of one pair, can coincide with clusters, so to speak, with stumbling blocks at other prices and pairs... I don't know... it seems to be a bit of a stretch here in general...
I don't understand what you're saying?
I have a suspicion that they may be based on free ones that are in the trading platform (for example, Fibonacci) and then they are colored for sale.If you want to order this indicator for free-lance say for $ 150 you won't get anything... Because the condition of not getting into a flat market for at least 3 days... they won't get through.
There are different kinds of flats - define a flat as a dark zone where nothing happens, say, inside an envelope
I don't understand what you're saying?
i don't even know how else to say it...i'm determining levels, by clusters... or roughly by the waves of the price chart...
I don't even know how else to say it...I'm determining levels, by clusters... or roughly by chart waves...
This topic is about universal levels, which of course includes the principles of levels setting. However, the main question is whether the levels you detected historically coincided with levels of other financial instruments?
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Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the Forex market?
Lilita Bogachkova, 2021.12.12:58
Question: "Is there a universal support and resistance in Forex market?"
By universal support and resistance I mean a level that was created at a different time, by a different financial instrument, but is related to the current moment and the selected symbol.
haven't even thought about it, why should you, you can't fit all pairs to the same scale or to the same currency so that they are somehow uniform... then we can talk about the coincidence or mismatch of their levels... Of course, they may coincide somewhere in waves and patterns, because the influence of all the combined factors is mostly the same, so they catch the moments of lag or advance in order to enter correctly... so all levels are conditional and even if you really want to be universal... and if they give you more than 50% confidence, you're on the right track...))
A professional advisor from VTB strips a girl down to her underwear at the Fibs.
mEnuENT. How, knowing the direction of the market and having Fibo levels, can you lose? The key word here is direction! I.e. a clear signal to enter, which statistically says that there will be a move up / down + use the MM. And these professional EAs from VTB are sillier than a monkey in the literal sense. How many decades in a row has this "advisor" shown returns above or at par with the index?)) You know, to give advice to people. They live on commission and turnover, and they push stocks that they themselves don't need or want to push, or VTB weighs a loss on them, why else would they have a dealers license? They also lure them in on purpose on stops. Something I suspect she has not had her shoulders turned off + overnight and repo operations, a ban on the use of her shares, etc.
There are different kinds of flats - define a flat as a dark zone where nothing happens, say, inside an envelope
And the man who created the indicator for levels, he can't determine the dark zone, he created these levels in his paid indicator ... So, the expert that can create support levels, can't determine the levels of a flat?
It depends on which time period (or scale) you want to find a flat.
The M5, for example, can be called a flat:
But at H1 it no longer looks like a flat:
But the levels are the same everywhere.
It depends on which time period (or scale) you want to find a flat.
The M5, for example, can be called a flat:
But at H1 it no longer looks like a flat:
But the levels are the same everywhere.
So yeah, fibonacci, if you can't see the difference, why pay more...
I think the mistake is that you haven't defined what you expect when it comes to a flat price.It can be formulated as follows: price is in a price range of at least (e.g. 5 hours) according to previously found price levels, anything less than 5 hours is not a flat.