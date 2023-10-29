Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 13
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Conclusions can be drawn about universal resistance and support levels. Levels calculated for one symbol are also applicable to another symbol, provided the symbol's price range is the same.
For example, levels calculated in NZDCAD correspond to AUDUSD and so do other symbols.
If you want to compare the prices yourself, use the attached "Pice_from_0_63515_to_0_97342.tpl" file
What do you mean - "the price range of the symbol matches" ?
What do you mean by "symbol price range is the same" ?
The minimum and maximum price for the symbol are in the data range.
For clarity, the first entry in the thread explains what I mean by universal levels.
It has nothing to do with whether these levels contain volume.
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Are there universal support and resistance levels in Forex market?
Maxim Kuznetsov, 2021.12.18 13:47
There is no horizontal sup/res from other symbols, just the vagaries of general synchronicity and local volatility.
Is that exactly what I want to check:"just general synchronicity quirks", or is there a link between the prices at which resistance is formed?
It is difficult to discuss the topic if I have the data I am talking about, but readers don't have that data. Thus, levels of time periods from M1 to H1 of several symbols have been recorded, giving a total of hundreds of thousands of entries. This is to check which of these levels were repeated more often than others. Accordingly, what is repeated more often than others is also the level coinciding in different time periods for different symbols.
I am attaching a TXT file with the data and a script to display it on the chart.
The "Data.txt" file contains only prices.
By default, the search is only for levels that match exactly. By changing the values in line 52, you can get more results.
You can use the script to highlight different levels on the chart at the same time.
What is a LEVEL of P (support ) or C (resistance )...?
It's the FANTASIES of a particular Trader, taking into account HIS understanding of the market.
Can such LEVELS work?... Of course they can, just as winning the lottery is a real event...
In fact, a REPEAT of history or triggering of LEVELS is an unlikely event...
The reason is simple... FIN markets depend on so many DIFFERENT and OPPOSITE factors, that repetition of levels is an unlikely event...
Why do people still pay attention to LEVELS?
Very few tools that ACTUALLY work on the market... And a crawfish will do for a crawfish...
Think about the effectiveness of the LEVELs... It's hard to watch...
horizontal levels are what will always work. why - you'll understand when you learn how to trade
Right, right...
Rock painting - you draw a ruler with a hangover and you're on a huge plus...
HUGE!
What is a LEVEL of P (support) or C (resistance)...?
These are the FANTASIES of a particular Trader, given HIS understanding of the market.
If you think I'm trying to convince anyone, you're wrong. The more people who join in and substantiate their views, the better for this thread.
It's different for everyone. I have been offered to learn different interesting things about forex analysis. The existence of which I have already forgotten due to the inertia of their data.
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Are there any universal support and resistance levels in Forex market?
Renat Akhtyamov, 2021.12.18 12:26
What is the volume on the levels?
If the volume is unknown, they are just lines without any sense.
When the volume is there and if the calculation results in the current price, this thing will deserve attention.
For an initial understanding of levels, study this screen
I do not know how a particular dealership does or does not warn its clients about how much traders lose their invested capital, but there are dealerships that also tell you that you will lose money.
If such dealerships publish information on how many traders have opened positions with them. You have to realise that this is wrong ~75% of the time! What to do with such information?
If you think I'm trying to convince anyone, you're wrong. The more people who join in and substantiate their views, the better for this thread.
I totally agree with you, which is why I gave my own opinion...
And the logic here is simple: A line drawn, which relies on data from HISTORY, cannot produce consistent profits...
Yes, there may be glimpses of profit, about the same as flipping a coin...
If you think I am trying to convince anyone, you are mistaken. The more people who join in and substantiate their views, the better for this topic.
I have been offered different and interesting things to learn about forex analysis. The existence of which I have already forgotten due to the inertia of their data.
I do not know how a particular dealing centre does, or does not, warn its clients about how many traders lose their invested capital? But there are dealing centres which also tell you that you will lose money.
If such dealerships publish information on how many traders have opened positions with them. You have to realise that this is wrong ~75% of the time! What to do with such information?
That's the thing: they lose.
This is the reason why there are Sensei's who have failed to realise themselves in trading the market, trying to realise themselves by selling courses.
Go on.
You didn't miss my post, can you do some analysis?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market?
Vitaly Muzichenko, 2021.12.18 12:59
I've got a good idea to use rennco-bars as a support and resistance level.
Try using renkoP.S. Or maybe try Heiken Ashi first, it will also smooth out the price
That's the point: they lose.
This is the reason why there are Senseis who have not been able to realise themselves in trading the market, trying to realise themselves by selling courses.
Go on.
You didn't miss my post, can you do some analysis?
I looked at your suggestion but haven't answered it yet. So I will start by answering that I only use "closing price" levels to search. On the"Heiken-Ashi" chart, the closing price is calculated as follows:
This is the same as:
I do not use a weighted price because the calculated result is different when calculated for different time periods, the closing price changes in different time periods!
Marked in red: "PRICE_WEIGHTED (Average price, (high + low + close + close) / 4)" depending on the time period selected.