Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 10
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We all get it, bro.
M or G ?
Article with the help of an automatic translator.
"Right, I was just trying to explain to all the readers". (c)
If I don't read the translation, it appears that a man is writing.
The dollar index is available as a graph in the terminal and does not need to be calculated.
There is no need to calculate, but this calculation shows what the dollar index consists of.
Article with the help of an automatic translator.
"Right, I was just trying to explain to all the readers". (c)
If I don't read the translation, it turns out that a man is writing.
There is no need to calculate, but this calculation shows what the dollar index consists of.
You have to come to the point where you don't need a timetable.
I must have misunderstood that, how without a timetable?
I must have misunderstood that, how without a timetable?
Only by one's own wits, there are no companions or helpers for that, nor will there be.
Of course wisely, but where better to get up-to-date information than from the price chart.
Although to compare the correlation of characters. I do look at the correlation of characters, especially those that make up the indices.
With intelligence, of course, but where to get up-to-date information other than from the price garfik.
Although to compare the correlation of characters. I do look at the correlation of characters, especially those that make up the indices.
What do you want to get from this chart, the ex post facto, graphical trading history, the history of the calculated price changes? Why would you want it, it's the past that has already taken place and been calculated....
These price levels are calculated using the correlation of historical quotes.
I'm not saying they're right, but there is some consistency between current price resistance and historical resistance.