Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 10

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
We all get it, bro.
Anyway, I like the top starter's line of thinking. A decent amount of times batting a tenner.
But the truth is still out there.
I started out the same way. It's a long road and not an easy one.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
M or G ?
Most likely M
;)

Article with the help of an automatic translator.

"Right, I was just trying to explain to all the readers". (c)

If I don't read the translation, it appears that a man is writing.
1

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
The dollar index is available as a graph in the terminal and does not need to be calculated.
USDx

There is no need to calculate, but this calculation shows what the dollar index consists of.

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

Article with the help of an automatic translator.

"Right, I was just trying to explain to all the readers". (c)

If I don't read the translation, it turns out that a man is writing.

Don't be offended. I know I'm not M and I remember you. Moving on;)
 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

There is no need to calculate, but this calculation shows what the dollar index consists of.

You have to come to the point where you don't need a schedule.
At the beginning of the journey I took volumes and prices from the CME website, FX section. Very instructive, but don't stop there, you will understand it, I am sure, as the information in the media is both true and misleading, because it is finance.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
You have to come to the point where you don't need a timetable.

I must have misunderstood that, how without a timetable?

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

I must have misunderstood that, how without a timetable?

Only with my own mind, there are no companions or helpers for that and there won't be any.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Only by one's own wits, there are no companions or helpers for that, nor will there be.

Of course wisely, but where better to get up-to-date information than from the price chart.

Although to compare the correlation of characters. I do look at the correlation of characters, especially those that make up the indices.
EURUSDM5a

 
Lilita Bogachkova #:

With intelligence, of course, but where to get up-to-date information other than from the price garfik.

Although to compare the correlation of characters. I do look at the correlation of characters, especially those that make up the indices.

What do you want to get from this chart, post factum, a graphical trading history, the history of changes in the settlement price? What do you need it for, it's the past that has already happened and been counted....
Though.
Yes, there is confirmation of the estimated price from the chart. The price will converge to a point, see where the volumes are located. But this will bring nothing more than euphoria, another stage in the development of financial literacy.
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
What do you want to get from this chart, the ex post facto, graphical trading history, the history of the calculated price changes? Why would you want it, it's the past that has already taken place and been calculated....

These price levels are calculated using the correlation of historical quotes.

EURUSDH1a


I'm not saying they're right, but there is some consistency between current price resistance and historical resistance.

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