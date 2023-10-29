Are there any universal support and resistance levels in the forex market? - page 3
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there's a weak minded species out there,
and if even our Dasha compares it, and snaps.
Only someone who has not worked with animals would imagine animals to be fools.
Despite the stereotypical comparison, try to survive as animals in an environment where you will not have a technological advantage.In essence, forex is also an environment in which most participants have no technical advantage. Thus, in the forex market, losing money is like life: when it runs out, life comes to an end.
There are such levels. It depends on what to start with and how to apply them (scenario, range, accumulation, thickness)
Only a person who has not worked with animals would imagine animals to be fools.
Despite the stereotypical comparison, try to survive as animals in an environment where you will not have a technological advantage.Essentially, forex is also an environment where most participants have no technical advantage. Thus, in the forex market, losing money is like life: when it runs out, life comes to an end.
Looks like you have a kennel, I like that kind of thing.
I know that raptors live one to four times longer in captivity
and know about the rules, the new ones.
For the sake of interest I highlighted the USDCHF levels in yellow to find them on the USDCHF chart.
These were important levels for the USDCHF, I wonder how EURUSD will behave near this price level?
in forex there are even regular (albeit weak) support/resistance levels
and this is not apotheosis (I'm an artist, I see it that way) - it's statistics. Some levels are crossed by price more often than others. Not so much as to make an immeasurable grail on it (5-12%), but enough to take it into account.
Have you checked how these levels work with other symbols whose price ranges correspond to these levels?
Have you checked how these levels work with other symbols whose price range matches these levels?
I know elementary maths too well to expect one instrument's horizontal level to be as horizontal as another's.
I know elementary mathematics too well to expect the horizontal level of one instrument to be as horizontal as that of another.
Let's abandon the calculation with symbols. Suppose there is a price level at which one symbol has corrected. Do you think this is not relevant for the other symbol? Can you comment on why?
I know elementary mathematics too well to expect the horizontal level of one instrument to be as horizontal as that of another.
Not only is it not horizontal, it is also not straight)
Let's dispense with the symbol calculation. Suppose there is a price level at which one symbol has been adjusted. Do you think it is not relevant for another symbol? Can you comment on why?
It will be relevant, but the degree of impact may be different. Factors / events that affect the price have different relevance to different instruments. However, the impact is still there.
And not only is it not horizontal, it's also not straight)
I think there's a misunderstanding here, horizontal lines are just a way of marking things up.
You could draw squares, triangles and so on.