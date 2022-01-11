Derivatives market quotes in MT5

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Dear moderators!

Please move the posts from the topic "Clearing on the merits????*

not related to clearing, here.

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Please help to find a bug in the code, or confirm that CopyTicks() is not working correctly.

Problem: Tick skipping, when copying with CopyTicks()

sequence of operations:

Code

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                ABL_Collector.mq5 |
//|                                     Copyright 2021, prostotrader |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, prostotrader"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
input string StTime =  "07:00:00";  //Начало сбора тиков
input string EndTime = "23:50:00";  //Конец сбора тиков
//---
struct MARKET_DATA
  {
   int               cnt;
   datetime          time[];
   ulong             time_msc[];
   double            ask[];
   double            bid[];
   double            last[];
   long              volume[];
   string            flags[];
   ulong             mem_time;
   int               skip_cnt;
   MqlTick           ticks[];
  } m_data;
int f_handle;
datetime start_time, end_time;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   m_data.cnt = 0;
   m_data.mem_time = 0;
   ArrayResize(m_data.time, 5000000, 5000000);
   ArrayResize(m_data.time_msc, 5000000, 5000000);
   ArrayResize(m_data.ask, 5000000, 5000000);
   ArrayResize(m_data.bid, 5000000, 5000000);
   ArrayResize(m_data.last, 5000000, 5000000);
   ArrayResize(m_data.volume, 5000000, 5000000);
   ArrayResize(m_data.flags, 5000000, 5000000);
   f_handle = FileOpen("ABL_Colletor.csv", FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV);
   if(f_handle == INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Alert("Не создан *.CSV файл!");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   else
     {
      FileWrite(f_handle, "Symbol: ", Symbol());
      FileWrite(f_handle, "Tick num", "Date", "Tick time", "ASK", "BID", "LAST", "VOLUME", "Tick Flags");
     }
   start_time = StringToTime(StTime);
   end_time = StringToTime(EndTime);
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   if(f_handle != INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      ulong a_time = m_data.time_msc[0];
      for(int i = 0; i<m_data.cnt; i++)
        {
         if(a_time != m_data.time_msc[i])
           {
            FileWrite(f_handle, "");
            a_time = m_data.time_msc[i];
           }
         FileWrite(f_handle, IntegerToString(i + 1),
                   TimeToString(m_data.time[i], TIME_DATE),
                   TimeToString(m_data.time[i], TIME_SECONDS) + "." + StringFormat("%03i", m_data.time_msc[i]%1000),
                   DoubleToString(m_data.ask[i], Digits()),
                   DoubleToString(m_data.bid[i], Digits()),
                   DoubleToString(m_data.last[i], Digits()),
                   string(m_data.volume[i]),
                   m_data.flags[i]);

        }
     }
   ArrayResize(m_data.time, 0, -1);
   ArrayResize(m_data.time_msc, 0, -1);
   ArrayResize(m_data.ask, 0, -1);
   ArrayResize(m_data.bid, 0, -1);
   ArrayResize(m_data.last, 0, -1);
   ArrayResize(m_data.volume, 0, -1);
   ArrayResize(m_data.flags, 0, -1);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert fill data function                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillData(const int skip, const int t_cnt)
  {
   string c_flags;
   m_data.skip_cnt = 0;                                                      //Обнуляем счетчик тиков с одним временем (последним)
   for(int i = skip; i < t_cnt; i++)
     {
      c_flags = "";
      m_data.ask[m_data.cnt] = m_data.ticks[i].ask;                                              //Сохраняем значения
      m_data.bid[m_data.cnt] = m_data.ticks[i].bid;
      m_data.last[m_data.cnt] = m_data.ticks[i].last;
      m_data.volume[m_data.cnt] = long(m_data.ticks[i].volume_real);
      m_data.time[m_data.cnt] = m_data.ticks[i].time;
      m_data.time_msc[m_data.cnt] = m_data.ticks[i].time_msc;
      //Собираем все флаги
      if((m_data.ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK)
         c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_ASK,";    
      if((m_data.ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID)
         c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_BID,";
      if((m_data.ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST)
         c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_LAST,";
      if((m_data.ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY)
         c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_BUY,";
      if((m_data.ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL)
         c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_SELL,";
      if((m_data.ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_VOLUME) == TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)
         c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_VOLUME,";
      int f_len = StringLen(c_flags);                                                          //Кастрируем последнюю запятую в строке
      if(f_len > 1)
        {
         StringSetCharacter(c_flags, f_len - 1, ushort(" "));
         StringTrimRight(c_flags);
        }
      m_data.flags[m_data.cnt] = c_flags + " (" + string(m_data.ticks[i].flags) + ")";         //Записываем флаги
      m_data.cnt++;                                                                            //Увеличиваем счетчик всех записей
      if(m_data.mem_time == ulong(m_data.ticks[i].time_msc))
         m_data.skip_cnt++;                                                  //Увеличиваем счетчик тиков с последним (одинаковым) временем
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
   datetime cur_time = TimeTradeServer();                                 //Берем текущее время сервера
   if((cur_time >=start_time)&&(cur_time<end_time))                       //Проверка времени торговли
     {
      int result = 0;
      if(m_data.mem_time == 0)                                             //Проверка на 1-ю запись
        {
         result = CopyTicks(Symbol(), m_data.ticks, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 0, 20); //Копируем последние 20 тиков
         if(result >= 1)
           {
            m_data.mem_time = ulong(m_data.ticks[result-1].time_msc);        //Запоминаем время последнего тика
            FillData(0, result);                                             //Сохраняем данные
           }
        }
      else  //Последующие записи
        {
         result = CopyTicks(Symbol(), m_data.ticks, COPY_TICKS_ALL, m_data.mem_time, 1000); //Копируем тики с запомненного времени
         if(result >= 1)                                                                    //плюс последующие тики (если есть)
           {
            if(m_data.mem_time < ulong(m_data.ticks[result-1].time_msc))    //Проверяем, изменилось ли время последнего тика
              {
               m_data.mem_time = ulong(m_data.ticks[result-1].time_msc);     //Запоминаем время последнего тика
               FillData(m_data.skip_cnt, result);                            //Сохраняем данные, минус уже сохраненные с
              }                                                               //предыдущим последнем временем (m_data.skip_cnt)
           }
        }
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

After the Expert Advisor works, we get the file ABL_Colletor.csv (in the zip file)

I save ticks from the terminal

I get GAZR-12.21.csv ( in zip)

Compare files in GAZR-12.21_mix.csv.xlsx ( in zip file)

Files:
Files_lost.zip  74 kb
 
So what is the problem? Are there discrepancies in the quotes?
 
I don't see any errors in the source code. I assume it will work without skips if you replace COPY_TICKS_ALL with another value.
 
Mihail Marchukajtes #:
So what is the problem? Are there discrepancies in the quotes?

Exist.

There are quotes physically in the terminal, but they cannotall be retrieved(COPY_TICKS_ALL).

 
fxsaber #:
I do not see any error in the source code. I assume it will work without gaps if you replace COPY_TICKS_ALL with another value.

I'll try it now, but it should also work with COPY_TICKS_ALL

 

Yes indeed, with the COPY_TICKS_TRADE flag, no skips, but I need both trades and bids asks,

again a crutch?

result = CopyTicks(Symbol(), m_data.ticks, COPY_TICKS_TRADE, m_data.mem_time, 1000);
//плюс
result = CopyTicks(Symbol(), m_data.ticks, COPY_TICKS_INFO, m_data.mem_time, 1000);

But 2 big problems arise immediately.

1. How to "synchronize" the time

2. How to check ASK and BID for correctness

 
prostotrader #:

Yes indeed, with the COPY_TICKS_TRADE flag, no skips, but I need both trades and asks with bids,

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

New MetaTrader 5 build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 Services and Updated Design

fxsaber, 2021.10.19 16:30

Two different threads (INFO and LAST) are artificially combined into one ALL-flow.

At the same millisecond the exchange gave in the INFO-flow a bid-price of 36800. And in the LAST-flow there were a lot of deals. It is clear that if time was measured in nanoseconds, then INFO-price would be later than deals.


MT5 spends time merging and synchronizing streams. Because of this, there can be very decent lags in real time when building the current tick history. Milliseconds may be lost.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and strategy testing

New MetaTrader 5 build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 Services and Updated Design

fxsaber, 2021.10.19 16:38

I think if you monitor the Book-stream in the terminal and compare it with the fresh CopyTicks, there will be a lot of discrepancies. That said, in hindsight it will be pretty decent.

 
fxsaber #:

The Exchange trades go in a separate stream, that's right,

as do ask and bid.

COPY_TICKS_ALL is sampling from these two streams, it's just not done correctly.

And that sample cannot take milliseconds, because both threads have "straight through" time, not in separate ones!

Made a crutch, seems to work.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                ABL_Collector.mq5 |
//|                                     Copyright 2021, prostotrader |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, prostotrader"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
//---
input string StTime =  "07:00:00";  //Начало сбора тиков
input string EndTime = "23:50:00";  //Конец сбора тиков
//---
struct MARKET_DATA
{
   datetime time;
   ulong    time_msc;
   double   ask;
   double   bid;
   double   last;
   long     volume;
   string   flags;
};
struct A_DATA
{
  int         cnt;
  ulong       m_time_info;
  ulong       m_time_trade;
  int         s_cnt_info;
  int         s_cnt_trade;
  MqlTick     ticks_trade[];
  MqlTick     ticks_info[];
  MARKET_DATA m_data[];
}a_data;
  
int f_handle;
datetime start_time, end_time;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert Array fast sort function                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ArrayFastSort(MARKET_DATA &array[], const int size)
{
   ulong msc_val;
   MARKET_DATA temp;
   MARKET_DATA tmp_arr[];
   ArrayResize(tmp_arr, size, size);
   for(int i = 0; i < size; i++)
   {
     tmp_arr[i] = array[i];   
   }
   int n[] = {9,5,3,2,1};
   int i, j, z, y;
   for(z = 0;z < 5;z++)
   {
     y = n[z];
     for(i = y;i < size;i++)
     {
       msc_val = tmp_arr[i].time_msc;
       temp = tmp_arr[i];
       for(j = i - y; j >= 0 && msc_val < tmp_arr[j].time_msc; j -= y)
       {
         tmp_arr[j + y] = tmp_arr[j];
       }
       tmp_arr[j + y] = temp;
     }
  }
  for(i = 0; i < size; i++)
  {
    msc_val = tmp_arr[i].time_msc;
    for(j = 0; j < size; j++)
    {
      if(array[j].time_msc == 0) continue;
      if(msc_val == array[j].time_msc)
      {
        tmp_arr[i] = array[j];
        array[j].time_msc = 0;
        break;
      }
    }   
  }
  for(i = 0; i < size; i++)
  {
    array[i] = tmp_arr[i];   
  }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   a_data.cnt = 0;
   a_data.m_time_info = 0;
   a_data.m_time_trade = 0;
   ArrayResize(a_data.m_data, 5000000, 5000000);
   f_handle = FileOpen("ABL_Colletor.csv", FILE_WRITE|FILE_CSV);
   if(f_handle == INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      Alert("Не создан *.CSV файл!");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   else
     {
      FileWrite(f_handle, "Symbol: ", Symbol());
      FileWrite(f_handle, "Tick num", "Date", "Tick time", "ASK", "BID", "LAST", "VOLUME", "Tick Flags");
     }
   start_time = StringToTime(StTime);
   end_time = StringToTime(EndTime);
   int result = CopyTicks(Symbol(), a_data.ticks_info, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 0, 1);
   if(result >= 1)
   {
     a_data.m_time_info = a_data.ticks_info[0].time_msc;
     a_data.m_time_trade = a_data.ticks_info[0].time_msc;
   }
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
  if(f_handle != INVALID_HANDLE)
  {
    ArrayFastSort(a_data.m_data, a_data.cnt);
    ulong a_time = a_data.m_data[0].time_msc;
    for(int i = 0; i < a_data.cnt; i++)
    {
      if(a_time != a_data.m_data[i].time_msc)
      {
        FileWrite(f_handle, "");
        a_time = a_data.m_data[i].time_msc;
      }
      FileWrite(f_handle, IntegerToString(i + 1),
                TimeToString(a_data.m_data[i].time, TIME_DATE),
                TimeToString(a_data.m_data[i].time, TIME_SECONDS) + "." + StringFormat("%03i", a_data.m_data[i].time_msc%1000),
                DoubleToString(a_data.m_data[i].ask, Digits()),
                DoubleToString(a_data.m_data[i].bid, Digits()),
                DoubleToString(a_data.m_data[i].last, Digits()),
                string(a_data.m_data[i].volume),
                a_data.m_data[i].flags);

    }
  }
  ArrayResize(a_data.m_data, 0, -1);
  Print("Collect ticks DONE!");
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert fill data function                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void FillData(const int skip, const int t_cnt, ulong &mem_time, int &skip_cnt, MqlTick &ticks[])
{
  string c_flags;
  skip_cnt = 0;
  for(int i = skip; i < t_cnt; i++)
  {
    c_flags = "";
    a_data.m_data[a_data.cnt].ask = ticks[i].ask;                                           
    a_data.m_data[a_data.cnt].bid = ticks[i].bid;
    a_data.m_data[a_data.cnt].last = ticks[i].last;
    a_data.m_data[a_data.cnt].volume = long(ticks[i].volume_real);
    a_data.m_data[a_data.cnt].time = ticks[i].time;
    a_data.m_data[a_data.cnt].time_msc = ticks[i].time_msc;
//---
    if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK)
      c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_ASK,";    
    if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID)
      c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_BID,";
    if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST)
      c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_LAST,";
    if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY)
      c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_BUY,";
    if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL)
      c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_SELL,";
    if((ticks[i].flags&TICK_FLAG_VOLUME) == TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)
      c_flags += " TICK_FLAG_VOLUME,";
    int f_len = StringLen(c_flags); 
    if(f_len > 1)
    {
       StringSetCharacter(c_flags, f_len - 1, ushort(" "));
       StringTrimRight(c_flags);
    } 
    a_data.m_data[a_data.cnt].flags = c_flags + " (" + string(ticks[i].flags) + ")"; 
    a_data.cnt++;                                                                    
    if(mem_time == ulong(ticks[i].time_msc)) skip_cnt++;    
  }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
  datetime cur_time = TimeTradeServer();                            
  if((cur_time >=start_time)&&(cur_time<end_time))                  
  {
      int result = 0;
      result = CopyTicks(Symbol(), a_data.ticks_info, COPY_TICKS_INFO, a_data.m_time_info, 1000);
      if(result >= 1)
      {
        if(a_data.m_time_info < ulong(a_data.ticks_info[result -1].time_msc))
        {
          a_data.m_time_info = a_data.ticks_info[result -1].time_msc;
          FillData(a_data.s_cnt_info, result, a_data.m_time_info, a_data.s_cnt_info, a_data.ticks_info);
        }
      }
      result = CopyTicks(Symbol(), a_data.ticks_trade, COPY_TICKS_TRADE, a_data.m_time_trade, 1000);
      if(result >= 1)
      {
        if(a_data.m_time_trade < ulong(a_data.ticks_trade[result -1].time_msc))
        {
          a_data.m_time_trade = a_data.ticks_trade[result -1].time_msc;
          FillData(a_data.s_cnt_trade, result, a_data.m_time_trade, a_data.s_cnt_trade, a_data.ticks_trade);
        }
    }
  }
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

You can use it if someone needs to collect quotes.

Too bad that Asks and Bids can't be checked against the Exchange

 

To summarise investigation of CopyTicks() CopyTicksRange()

Bild 3101, real, Open

1. If the COPY_TICKS_ALL flag is used - there are skips of transactions,

whenusingCOPY_TICKS_TRADE flag - are displayed correctly.

2. Something unimaginable happens with quotes (ASK/BID)

The trades are executed at prices that do not exist


Transactions are executed at opposite price (instead of ASK they use BID)

Skipping of quotes

There is a big question:

If there is a huge price discrepancy, what is in the terminal?

What prices are we trading at?

Source files in ZIP archive


Files:
Files_11_11_n.zip  238 kb
 
prostotrader #:

2. There is something unimaginable going on with quotes (ASK/BID)

The deals are made at the wrong prices

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New MetaTrader 5 build 3081: Improvements in MQL5 Services and Updated Design

fxsaber, 2021.10.19 16:57

Well then poke MQ with proof that they are missing the data being broadcast by the exchange!

Do it in a thread that MQs don't ignore, and in the manner of the first post in the thread.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Testing 'CopyTicks'

Dmitriy Skub, 2015.03.24 09:17

Let's start with a simple one - volume. Below is a picture of the detected glitch. Periodically there are "doubles" in volumes.

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