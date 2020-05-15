Problem with saving data from csv in a array

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Hello .
I read all lines from csv file to array. 
The problem is that when the program reads  the lines that I have framed, it does not read the following lines.
I



 
 

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  1. Aliou Ba: I need help .
    Change your title to something intelligible and others may try to answer. "Need help" is like "doesn't work." "Doesn't work" is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.

  2. Don't post pictures of code, they are too hard to read. Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
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  3. Post all relevant code. We have no idea what opened_list[] is, or it's size.

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