Problem with saving data from csv in a array
Hello .
I read all lines from csv file to array.
The problem is that when the program reads the lines that I have framed, it does not read the following lines.
I
- Skip line when reading csv file...
- Read the last Line in the CSV file
- Problem with file read
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