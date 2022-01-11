Derivatives market quotes in MT5 - page 3
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I made a video of МТ5 and Quick, there is no difference (except for brakes of Quick) in the quotes.
I've heard that MT5 can be connected by password.
When connected, what does the connected one see?
Does anybody trade at BCS on the derivatives market real?
I want to understand if this is a problem with Otkryvashka or the exchange is malfunctioning...
The order log, neither the exchange, nor Otkryvashka does not give.
I have heard that MT5 can be connected by password.
When connected, what does the connected person see?
The investment password allows full access to all incoming flows. Only the sending of trade orders is prohibited.
Connected to the BCS real.
Recorded a video with 2 brokers' stakes.
It is even worse than I thought.
Openers on the left and BCS on the right
In addition to transactions at the price outside the cup, there is the fact that sometimes the contents of the cups are different....
Openers glass on the left, BCS on the right
It's already warm. You only need to compare history, not real-time.
I can assess objectively if you give me investment access to the two accounts.
It's already warm. You only need to compare history, not real-time.
I can assess objectively if you give me investment access to two accounts.
Why not real time? Why such a difference?
Why not real time? Where is the difference coming from?
Ping, visualisation lags, etc.
It's already warm. You only need to compare history, not real-time.
I can assess objectively if you give me investment access to two accounts.
Unfortunately, I don't have investment passwords for the accounts I opened. They've been missing for eight years...
Unfortunately, there is no password to the accounts of Otkrivashka. In 8 years they have disappeared somewhere...
The investment password is set in the Terminal, if you know the main password.
The investment password is set in the terminal if you know the main password.
Not with all brokers. It is possible to set a ban.
What to come up with?
There's a bug on the face with trades, at a price outside of the market cap.
The Exchange and the Openreach do not give an orderlog.
It turns out that we need to find a broker with gateway quotes (not KVIC)
Oh man, that's a problem...
Maybe there is such a person, e.g. with TSLab?