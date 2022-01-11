Derivatives market quotes in MT5 - page 11

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Mihail Marchukajtes #:

An ordinary CWS file is written.

Collection of OI history, delta and volume respectively. The data that 100% will not be changed in the history, not to mention the absence of OI history as such. I gave the code for the calculation of recorded parameters above....

I see, interesting.
I also use Kvs.
One correct history calculation is enough, in theory....
From here on only the current plus.
Or alternatively, get the previous totals from the current, at least once.
Isn't it easier that way?
And neuro, I don't see why it's needed, the strategy is already in the palm of your hand.
 

Good afternoon! Can anyone comment on this screenshot? Why are the outermost columns in the trading history not the same?

my deals

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