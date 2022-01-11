Derivatives market quotes in MT5 - page 11
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An ordinary CWS file is written.
Collection of OI history, delta and volume respectively. The data that 100% will not be changed in the history, not to mention the absence of OI history as such. I gave the code for the calculation of recorded parameters above....
Good afternoon! Can anyone comment on this screenshot? Why are the outermost columns in the trading history not the same?