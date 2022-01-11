Derivatives market quotes in MT5 - page 5
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Opening
There's a difference even in time. Brokers' server builds?
The bid/ask flags are generated by MT5 itself, comparing the current and previous ticks.
What have you got?
BKS
Opening
There's a difference even in timing. Brokers' server builds?
Here it is.
Otkryvashka has 2981, BCS has 3091.
Let's say the time is mixed up (which is doubtful, but possible), but there' s an obvious omission
I'm going to write to Discover and ask them to install build 3091 for the sake of the experiment.
Here it is.
It doesn't seem to be a mutual tick skip at both brokers, but the same tick recorded in DB ticks with different times.
Let's assume that the time is mixed up (which is doubtful, but possible), but there 's a clear omission
100%, saw that right away. Just still have the same ticks with different times in the database.
Anyway, need to ask MQ. But I doubt they will answer.
100%, I saw that right away. Just still have the same ticks with different times in the database.
Anyway, have to ask MQ. But I doubt they'll answer.
Sad all this....
It does not seem to be a mutual tick skip at both brokers, but the same tick recorded in the tick database with different times.
The timing is very different, so hardly a technical lag.
bid/ask flags are generated by MT5 itself by comparing the current and previous ticks.
Seems to have lied.
On the bottom 87 the Ask has changed and there is no flag.
Seems to have lied.
Ask has changed in the bottom 87 but no flag.
Need quotes via gateway, not from Otkryvashka and BCS, will try and open an account with Finam.
Added
Emailed Openwashka about build 3091, but I'm sure it won't help.
Added
Answers from opener about the build
Hello. Unfortunately we can't update to 3091 in the next few days as there were problems when testing theMT5testwith build 3091.
I will add that we are planning to install a patch for the SR MB gateway tomorrow for another problem, maybe it will have some effect on this one as well.