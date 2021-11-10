Trailing TP - page 8
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Petros, such a return is 1/3 of the profit. The loss is tangible, you need to check the effectiveness of such action. And this virtual TP in the picture really looks like a trailing stop.
Yes, there's no secret here. It's a regular trailing stop, just virtual and by percentage.
Losing 1/3 of a profit can be a lot, but sometimes that percentage is 10%. But if it's lower, it will also trigger quickly.
The size of this percentage no one can clearly determine. It depends on the nature of the price movement.
If BUY, TP is higher than the opening price. After all, the price goes in our direction.
The fact that the SL has been moved to Breakeven does not make it a TP. Similarly, if we move the TP to the loss area, it does not become a SL.
To all:
A sliding TP is a way of fixing a loss not on the bottom, but on a "bounce", except that such a bounce may be further in the loss area than the SL would be.
Thefact that the SL has been moved to Breakeven does not make it a TP. Likewise, if the TP is set at a loss, it does not become a SL.
To all:
A sliding TP is a way of fixing a loss not on the bottom, but on a "rebound", except that such a rebound may be further in the loss area than the SL would be.
And how do you move the SL to Breakeven. I do not know.
I just virtually showed us how we should allow TP to grow and close it when there are signs of coming back, i.e. when the profit starts decreasing.
And we should not move the SL. Then the SL will be triggered often and there will be a lot of drawdowns or we will get a Stop Out.
The order should be closed by the SL at a certain level and its size should be as big as you are prepared to lose.
To all:
A sliding TP is a way of fixing a loss not on the bottom but on a "bounce", except that such a bounce might be further into the loss area than the SL would be.
And how can SL be moved to breakeven. I don't know.
Wait until the order is in profit more than the Stop Level (or 3 spreads, depends on the trade server settings), and move the Stop Loss to the profit area.
Like this:
And how can SL be moved to breakeven. I do not know.
And how can SL be moved to breakeven. I don't know.
I just showed a virtual way to let the TP grow, and close it when there are signs of a return, i.e. when the profit starts to decrease.
And we should not move the SL. Then the SL will be triggered often and there will be a lot of drawdowns or we will get a Stop Out.
The order should be closed by the SL at a certain level and its size should be as big as you are ready to lose.
If you cannot move the SL, then there is no sliding SL?
The SL can be moved when the price moves in our direction (while the TP - when the price moves against us, and this is the context of the discussion in this thread), but the algorithm of this movement is no less important than the algorithm for selecting an entry point.
You will have a losing strategy.
If you start to change the position of the SL, i.e. move it to the plus side, the question arises: how much can you move it higher or lower.
If the SL is close to zero, it will be triggered often, you will get a lot of losses. If we move it so that it does not trigger as often, how much should we move it, so much that it triggers a Stop Out?
The same will happen with the TP.
You will have a losing strategy.
If you start to change the position of the SL, i.e. move it to the plus side, the question arises: how much can you move it higher or lower.
If the SL is close to zero, it will be triggered often, you will get a lot of losses. If we move it so that it does not trigger as often, how much should we move it, so much that it triggers a Stop Out?
The same will happen with TP.
That's why I'm talking about the algorithm of this move.And yes, I have profitable strategies that have been trading on the plus side for several years.