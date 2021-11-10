Trailing TP - page 3
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Been doing this for a while. Trailing was for a loss. If position is in the red, Take was pulled closer to the current price.
The only conclusion is that we do not need Takes and stops. It is not an axiom, but for me it is.
Been doing this for a long time. I used to make a tral for the loss. If the position is in the red, Take was pulled closer to the current price.
Only one conclusion: we do not need Takes and stops. It is not an axiom, but for me it is.
Georgiy Merts #:
Nevertheless, in my real account 5 out of 36 systems are just RTS systems.
Georges, reminds me of Sportlotto 5 out of 36, they used to spin the drum on TV on Sunday mornings :)
So I'm wondering if anyone has tried it and what the conclusions are.
Both SL and TS are artificial gimmicks that have nothing to do with the market...
So relying on them is NOT serious!
Closing a position should be an ALGORITHM, tied to market price...
Everything else is the devil's work!
Georges, reminds me of Sportlotto 5 out of 36, on Sunday mornings spinning the drum on TV :)
Pretty silly analogy.
Remind that to the developers of the genetic algorithm. And all evolution on Earth in general, tell them that you can't build a car by digging through a pile of scrap metal with a shovel.And also to those who have five times as many robots as I do in the League.
Both SL and TS are artificial gimmicks that have nothing to do with the market...
So relying on them is NOT serious!
Closing a position should be an ALGORITHM, tied to market price...
Everything else is the devil's work!
I disagree. Fixed TP-SL is a very good system, most of the working TS are of this type.
That's a pretty silly analogy.
Nah, I wasn't comparing your case to a drum. It's just that the two numbers conjured up an association from days gone by.Your research is interesting.
Both SL and TS are artificial gimmicks that have nothing to do with the market...
So relying on them is NOT serious!
Closing a position should be an ALGORITHM, tied to market price...
Everything else - the devil's work!
This is the algorithm, if the market is not ours, then it has the ability to return and close a small loss or take profit with less probability.
Both SL and TS are artificial gimmicks that have nothing to do with the market...
So relying on them is NOT serious!
Closing a position should be an ALGORITHM, tied to market price...
Everything else - the devil's work!
It's who has the brains.
For me - only on SL, dynamic, non-linear.