Trailing TP - page 11
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Grounds for a ban on your word? The forum is degrading.
No, I'm not, I'll give you a dozen threads where I haven't said anything about it.
But the point is, it's real experience from real, open systems. No one else has it. And no one shares it. Have you ever demonstrated any of your systems?
No, it's not, I can give you a dozen threads where I haven't said anything about it.
But the point is that this is real experience of real, and open systems. No one else has it. And no one shares it. Have you ever demonstrated any of your systems?
TrailingTakeProfit EA Ver1
I have not been lazy and made an EA with trailing takeprofit. The signal of the Expert Advisor is based on a simple principle: if the price after the last extremum has gone more than a specified number of points in the opposite direction, we believe that the trend has changed. There are two strategies in the Expert Advisor: trend and flat. One of them can be selected with the switch.
Trailing Take Profit can be added with one additional switch. Trailing has 2 parameters: the distance from takeprofit to the maximum candle (for Buy), and the number of last candles you are looking at. Why this trailing tactic? The fact is that this tactic proved to be the best for trailing stops in my time, when I experimented with it. And now, just reversed that trailing stop.
I ran an optimisation on EURUSD H1, with a deposit of 10,000 USD from 2000 to 2021, on 5-digit opening prices, and got the best results.
For the trend strategy
At first I did it without trawl:
Then included the trawl and found its best values for this pass:
The same for the flat strategy
At first I did not trawl:
Then turned on the trawl and found its best values for this pass:
No one's been interested in your thread for three years.
I don't disagree with that. In this case it's about how systems with trailing TP behave. I have such data, and I am expressing it. Moreover, I give real systems' balances.
And you - just keep clowning around. Aren't you tired of the clown hat?
I don't disagree with that. In this case it's about how systems with trailing TP behave. I have such data, and I am expressing it. Moreover, I give real systems' balances.
And you - just keep clowning around. Aren't you tired of the clown hat?
TrailingTakeProfit EA Ver1
I have not been lazy and made an EA with trailing takeprofit. The signal of the Expert Advisor is based on a simple principle: if the price after the last extremum has gone more than a specified number of points in the opposite direction, we believe that the trend has changed. There are two strategies in the Expert Advisor: trend and flat. One of them can be selected using the switch.
Yes, we also have a SL. But the SL greatly reduces the profitability of such systems.
I'm all about facts, facts.
Where are your "facts"? I haven't seen any. There,Aleksei Stepanenko has really made a point. Do you at least have such graphs?
No. Trailing TPs are being discussed - and no one but me has presented real balance charts of such systems from the real world.
Where are your "facts"? I haven't seen any. There,Aleksei Stepanenko has really made a point. Do you at least have such graphs?