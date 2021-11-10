Trailing TP - page 10

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Vladimir Baskakov #:
I tried it and did not like it.

It works in the same way as a trailing stop, but only when the price is losing. Its purpose is to

to catch the price pulling back in the direction of profit and minimize the loss.

Tried it, didn't like it.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev #:

It works in the same way as a trailing stop, but only when the price is losing. Its purpose is to

to catch the price pulling back in the direction of profit and minimize the loss.

I tried it, I did not like it.

Try to set the initial Take in the cloudless sky and trawl it.

And to the trailing speed add "greedy" points/minute a la SAR. You may report the results on form :-)

 
Roman Shiredchenko #:


2Georgius! Liga! Are you seeing this?
Write Georg, please, because he is spitting his betting league in all branches of the forum, seeing nothing else!!!!
That's great!

Not "spits", but "talks about things in which he has experience". It goes without saying that my primary experience is in League TC. What's so surprising about that? I have profitable strategies too. If I didn't have losing strategies - I would have come out of the drawdown long ago. Alas, I am not getting at least 90% of profitable strategies. The figure fluctuates around 60-70%. That's why profit grows very slowly and has high volatility.

About trailing TP (I call it "reverse") I have a firm belief - alone this support is too unreliable. It eerily reminds me of Martin's behavior. Therefore I have to put a protective SL. As a result, profitability drops drastically. But, at the same time, it eliminates the danger of a large drain.

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Georgiy Merts #:

Not "spitting", but "talking about what I have experience in". It goes without saying that my main experience is in the TC of the League. What's so surprising about that? I also have profitable strategies. If I didn't have losing strategies - I would have come out of the drawdown long ago. Alas, I am not getting at least 90% of profitable strategies. The figure fluctuates around 60-70%. That's why profit grows very slowly and has high volatility.

About trailing TP (I call it "reverse") I have a firm belief - alone this support is too unreliable. It eerily reminds me of Martin's behavior. Therefore I have to put a protective SL. As a result, profitability drops drastically. But, at the same time, it eliminates the risk of large drawdowns.

It's not experience, it's a set of random draining systems, the equivalent of a kodobase.
Experience is when you deposit 100 and withdraw 1000. This is experience. Everything else is a sandbox.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
It's not experience, it's a set of random draining systems, the equivalent of a kodobase.
Experience is when you put in 100, take out 1,000. That's experience. Everything else is a sandbox.

It is not an experience, it is a huge profit.

Experiences can be negative. You go down a dark alley, you get punched in the nose. That's experience.

 

More on the topic.

Here are my RTS systems with TP trawl from real:

The essence of such systems is perfectly shown on example of Eurodollar TS640121 - this is a protective SL that has triggered. If it wasn't, the loss at the end of October would have been much larger.

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Georgiy Merts #:

It is not an experience, but a huge profit.

Experiences can also be negative. You go down a dark alley, you get punched in the nose. That's experience.

Well, no one can compare to you.
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Georgiy Merts #:

More on the topic.

Here are my RTS systems with a trawl TA from real:


You have a branch for that
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
You've got a thread for that.

No. The discussion is about trailing TPs - and no one, except me, has presented real balance charts of such systems from the real world. Look, Vladimir, you said yourself, "I am in authority" - if I ask, you will be banned for another week. Just for the scare.

Note that I am not hiding the essence of systems. But, however, if people will not be interested - I will not say anything more about them ...

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Georgiy Merts #:

No. The discussion is about trailing TPs - and no one, except me, has presented real balance charts of such systems from the real world. Look, Vladimir, you said yourself, "I am in authority" - if I ask, you will be banned for another week. Just for the scare.

Note that I am not hiding the essence of systems. But, however, if people will not be interested - I will not say anything more about them ...

Grounds for a ban on your word? The forum is degenerating.
You weave a league into every topic because no one comes into your thread...
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