Trailing TP - page 10
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I tried it and did not like it.
It works in the same way as a trailing stop, but only when the price is losing. Its purpose is to
to catch the price pulling back in the direction of profit and minimize the loss.
Tried it, didn't like it.
It works in the same way as a trailing stop, but only when the price is losing. Its purpose is to
to catch the price pulling back in the direction of profit and minimize the loss.
I tried it, I did not like it.
Try to set the initial Take in the cloudless sky and trawl it.
And to the trailing speed add "greedy" points/minute a la SAR. You may report the results on form :-)
Not "spits", but "talks about things in which he has experience". It goes without saying that my primary experience is in League TC. What's so surprising about that? I have profitable strategies too. If I didn't have losing strategies - I would have come out of the drawdown long ago. Alas, I am not getting at least 90% of profitable strategies. The figure fluctuates around 60-70%. That's why profit grows very slowly and has high volatility.
About trailing TP (I call it "reverse") I have a firm belief - alone this support is too unreliable. It eerily reminds me of Martin's behavior. Therefore I have to put a protective SL. As a result, profitability drops drastically. But, at the same time, it eliminates the danger of a large drain.
Not "spitting", but "talking about what I have experience in". It goes without saying that my main experience is in the TC of the League. What's so surprising about that? I also have profitable strategies. If I didn't have losing strategies - I would have come out of the drawdown long ago. Alas, I am not getting at least 90% of profitable strategies. The figure fluctuates around 60-70%. That's why profit grows very slowly and has high volatility.
About trailing TP (I call it "reverse") I have a firm belief - alone this support is too unreliable. It eerily reminds me of Martin's behavior. Therefore I have to put a protective SL. As a result, profitability drops drastically. But, at the same time, it eliminates the risk of large drawdowns.
It's not experience, it's a set of random draining systems, the equivalent of a kodobase.
It is not an experience, it is a huge profit.
Experiences can be negative. You go down a dark alley, you get punched in the nose. That's experience.
More on the topic.
Here are my RTS systems with TP trawl from real:
The essence of such systems is perfectly shown on example of Eurodollar TS640121 - this is a protective SL that has triggered. If it wasn't, the loss at the end of October would have been much larger.
It is not an experience, but a huge profit.
Experiences can also be negative. You go down a dark alley, you get punched in the nose. That's experience.
More on the topic.
Here are my RTS systems with a trawl TA from real:
You've got a thread for that.
No. The discussion is about trailing TPs - and no one, except me, has presented real balance charts of such systems from the real world. Look, Vladimir, you said yourself, "I am in authority" - if I ask, you will be banned for another week. Just for the scare.
Note that I am not hiding the essence of systems. But, however, if people will not be interested - I will not say anything more about them ...
No. The discussion is about trailing TPs - and no one, except me, has presented real balance charts of such systems from the real world. Look, Vladimir, you said yourself, "I am in authority" - if I ask, you will be banned for another week. Just for the scare.
Note that I am not hiding the essence of systems. But, however, if people will not be interested - I will not say anything more about them ...