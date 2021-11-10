Trailing TP - page 7
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The virtual Trailing Stop works in this pattern. TP and SL are also virtual. They are in the program and are not visible on the chart (they do not physically exist).
We allow the profit to grow, even if the price breaks the TP level, until we close it.
We close the order only when there are signs of return (on the chart it is 20-30%).
But of course this is not a 100% solution.
Of course, I also spoke only about virtual TP/SL.
But your example is about, in fact, a sliding SL, while the topic is about a sliding TP.
Naturally, I was only talking about virtual TP/SL here too.
But your example is about, in fact, sliding SL, and your topic is about sliding TP.
You are confused about something. SL is just fixed, and TP is sliding.
P.S. It's easy to see that you're not a programmer.
You are confused about something. SL is fixed and TP is sliding.
If the order is Buy and the price moves down, then SL is triggered, not TP. The fact that this level is marked as TP (yes, for a trader it may be TP but it is only in his subjective perception), does not mean that it is such in fact. In essence it is already SL. There cannot be a TP Buy below the market price, it is always at the top.
You are confused about something. SL is fixed and TP is sliding.
P.S. It's obvious you're not a programmer.
TP and SL - it's not what we called it, but in fact: TP - that closes the deal when price moves in our direction, SL - closes the deal when price moves against us. And the TP, sliding, can close in the negative and the SL, sliding, can close in the positive.
If the order is Buy and the price moves down, then SL will be triggered, not TP. Just because this level is marked as TP in the picture (yes, it may be a TP to the trader, but that is only in his subjective perception), does not mean that it is in fact such. In essence it is already SL. There can't be a Buy TP below the market price, it's always at the top.
I didn't think you weren't paying attention either.
If BUY, the TP is above the opening price. After all, the price goes in our direction.
I didn't think you weren't paying attention either.
If BUY, the TP is higher than the opening price. After all, the price is heading in our direction.
This will make it clearer:
Already said that TP and SL are virtual, they start to work after an order is opened.
This makes more sense:
Already said that TP and SL are virtual, they start working when an order is opened.
probably under an off-topic.
Nah, a few sheets of light flubbing have been taken down here