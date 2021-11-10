Trailing TP - page 6
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I agree about experience...
But if we think about it a bit: if there is an optimal closing algorithm for a position, why do we need SL and TP...?
That's not the way it works here. Bought something and the price went down. The TP was 30 pts. That's how we kept the TP. Up we crawl - do not change, sell when the TP is reached, down - pull the price. This is bullshit.
I agree about experience...
But if you think about it a bit: if there's an optimal closing algorithm for a position, why the SL and TP...?
This is only about trend trading.
This is only about trend trading.
I agree about experience...
But if you think about it a bit: if there is an optimal algorithm for closing a position, why the SL and TP...?
I agree about experience...
But if you think about it a bit: if there is an optimal algorithm for closing a position, why the SL and TP...?
Will there be an example? Or are you just for all the good
Yes there is EVERYTHING... But it would be considered an advertisement for yourself... and I don't need it...
Right... You can also trade according to lunar cycles...
I have successful (conditionally) counter-trend strategies. The moving SL is good enough there, but the TP, not even a fixed one, but a dynamic one, statistically leads to lower profits or losses.
Let me help you :)
The virtual Trailing Stop works in this pattern. TP and SL are also virtual. They are in the program and are not visible on the chart (they do not physically exist).
We allow the profit to grow, even if the price breaks the TP level, until we close it.
We close the order only when there are signs of return (on the chart it is 20-30%).
But of course this is not a 100% solution.