Trailing TP - page 6

New comment
 
Sergey Gridnev #:

It is not a question of seriousness, but of experience and conclusions.

And it is, after all, about currency pairs, because the nature of their movements is reciprocal.

I agree about experience...

But if we think about it a bit: if there is an optimal closing algorithm for a position, why do we need SL and TP...?

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

That's not the way it works here. Bought something and the price went down. The TP was 30 pts. That's how we kept the TP. Up we crawl - do not change, sell when the TP is reached, down - pull the price. This is bullshit.

Alexey, probably by derogation Vladimir Karputov meant your post. The question was not about ideology of use, and I did not give recommendations on its use either. If you have no experience in TP trawling on currency pairs and therefore have nothing to report on the subject, then just refrain from spatial statements.
 
Serqey Nikitin #:

I agree about experience...

But if you think about it a bit: if there's an optimal closing algorithm for a position, why the SL and TP...?

This is only about trend trading.

 
JRandomTrader #:

This is only about trend trading.

Yeah, well... You can also trade on lunar cycles...
[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin #:

I agree about experience...

But if you think about it a bit: if there is an optimal algorithm for closing a position, why the SL and TP...?

Will there be an example? Or are you just in favour of all good
 
Serqey Nikitin #:

I agree about experience...

But if you think about it a bit: if there is an optimal algorithm for closing a position, why the SL and TP...?

Well, of course, if the algorithm doesn't provide for SL/TP, then there's probably no point in them, either.
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Will there be an example? Or are you just for all the good
Yes ALL there is... But that would count as self-love advertising... and I don't need that...
[Deleted]  
Serqey Nikitin #:
Yes there is EVERYTHING... But it would be considered an advertisement for yourself... and I don't need it...
Why so complicated. Just a simple screenshot of the chart. With an entry point and stops according to your algorithm. There's no penalty for that.
 
Serqey Nikitin #:
Right... You can also trade according to lunar cycles...

I have successful (conditionally) counter-trend strategies. The moving SL is good enough there, but the TP, not even a fixed one, but a dynamic one, statistically leads to lower profits or losses.

 

Let me help you :)

The virtual Trailing Stop works in this pattern. TP and SL are also virtual. They are in the program and are not visible on the chart (they do not physically exist).


We allow the profit to grow, even if the price breaks the TP level, until we close it.

We close the order only when there are signs of return (on the chart it is 20-30%).

But of course this is not a 100% solution.



12345678910111213...22
New comment