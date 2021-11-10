Trailing TP - page 16

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Aleksei Stepanenko #:
Yes of course, where one setting works on all fumes ;)
There's more of an infusion, it always works
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Vladimir, there's definitely something good there. I think Sergei will tell you, he's smart and kind.
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Aleksei Stepanenko #:
Vladimir, there's definitely something good there. I think Sergei will tell you, he's smart and kind.
He's been sitting here for ten years now, so far nothing
 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:
Vladimir, there is definitely something good there. I think Sergei will tell you, he's smart and kind.

In fact, these are trivial things, known to all... But, for some reason, they are not paid close attention to...

PRICE is the basis of the market! The price implies ANY change of the market, including fundamental changes, gaps, force majeure, and everything else... And any change will first of all affect the PRICE!

Thus, strategy development should be focused on the PRICE!

All the rest - the machinations of brokerage companies that want to confuse traders to make profits for themselves ONLY...

In our case, it's artificial mechanisms like SL, or TP, or martin... , and many more things that work against traders...

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Serqey Nikitin #:

In fact, these are trivial things, known to all... But, for some reason, they are not paid close attention to...

PRICE is the basis of the market! The price implies ANY change of the market, including fundamental changes, gaps, force majeure, and everything else... And any change will first of all affect the PRICE!

Thus, strategy development should be focused on the PRICE!

All the rest - the machinations of brokerage companies that want to confuse traders to make profits for themselves ONLY...

In our case, it's artificial mechanisms like SL, or TP, or martin... , and many more things that work against traders...

The euro is now at 1.1565. What does this price say? What will happen on Monday?
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
The euro is now at 1.1565. What does that price say? What will happen on Monday?

Current market analysis of the EURUSD pair:



And what have we got...?

Indicators 3 and 4 are on the plus side - trending up...

Indicator 7 is down...

The current state of the market - FLET ( indicators in different directions )...

Prospect - out of the market so far, waiting for reversal of ALL indicators in one direction ...


But this is MY ANALYSIS ... and you can do whatever you want!

GOOD LUCK!

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Serqey Nikitin #:

Current market analysis of the EURUSD pair:



And what have we got...?

Indicators 3 and 4 are on the plus side - trending up...

Indicator 7 is down...

The current state of the market - FLET ( indicators in different directions )...

Perspective - out of the market so far, waiting for reversal of ALL indicators in one direction ...


But this is my analysis ... and you can do whatever you want!

GOOD LUCK!

It's the same on the investinga website.
What do the indicators have to do with it, you said it's all in the price
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:

What do indicators have to do with it, you said it's all about price

Trend indicators are a mathematical interpretation of PRICE for especially stupid people like me... They show the direction...

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Serqey Nikitin #:

Trend indicators are a mathematical interpretation of PRICE for especially stupid people like me... They clearly show the direction...

Quick snap...
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Quickly jumped out of the way.
I tried-I-I...
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