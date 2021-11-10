Trailing TP - page 16
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Yes of course, where one setting works on all fumes ;)
Vladimir, there's definitely something good there. I think Sergei will tell you, he's smart and kind.
Vladimir, there is definitely something good there. I think Sergei will tell you, he's smart and kind.
In fact, these are trivial things, known to all... But, for some reason, they are not paid close attention to...
PRICE is the basis of the market! The price implies ANY change of the market, including fundamental changes, gaps, force majeure, and everything else... And any change will first of all affect the PRICE!
Thus, strategy development should be focused on the PRICE!
All the rest - the machinations of brokerage companies that want to confuse traders to make profits for themselves ONLY...
In our case, it's artificial mechanisms like SL, or TP, or martin... , and many more things that work against traders...
In fact, these are trivial things, known to all... But, for some reason, they are not paid close attention to...
PRICE is the basis of the market! The price implies ANY change of the market, including fundamental changes, gaps, force majeure, and everything else... And any change will first of all affect the PRICE!
Thus, strategy development should be focused on the PRICE!
All the rest - the machinations of brokerage companies that want to confuse traders to make profits for themselves ONLY...
In our case, it's artificial mechanisms like SL, or TP, or martin... , and many more things that work against traders...
The euro is now at 1.1565. What does that price say? What will happen on Monday?
Current market analysis of the EURUSD pair:
And what have we got...?
Indicators 3 and 4 are on the plus side - trending up...
Indicator 7 is down...
The current state of the market - FLET ( indicators in different directions )...
Prospect - out of the market so far, waiting for reversal of ALL indicators in one direction ...
But this is MY ANALYSIS ... and you can do whatever you want!
GOOD LUCK!
Current market analysis of the EURUSD pair:
And what have we got...?
Indicators 3 and 4 are on the plus side - trending up...
Indicator 7 is down...
The current state of the market - FLET ( indicators in different directions )...
Perspective - out of the market so far, waiting for reversal of ALL indicators in one direction ...
But this is my analysis ... and you can do whatever you want!
GOOD LUCK!
Trend indicators are a mathematical interpretation of PRICE for especially stupid people like me... They show the direction...
Trend indicators are a mathematical interpretation of PRICE for especially stupid people like me... They clearly show the direction...
Quickly jumped out of the way.