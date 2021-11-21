Windows 11 - page 6
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Can I ask how old it is? ))))
2013
2013
I have an older.... A year )))
Got it up without any tambourine dancing.
P.S. Really, and it cost me $2'000
)))
Became beta 194
The flight is fine.
Became beta 194
Flight is fine.
Impressions - 11 is faster than 10 ? (system startup, opening folders)
Impressions - is 11 faster than 10 ? (system startup, opening folders)
Yes, it is. The interface of course takes some getting used to.
Yes, it's faster. The interface does take some getting used to.
In my opinion, the most user-friendly was XP. Maybe 7 I don't remember))
probably here again for tablet-phone-coffeephone-computer)
as soon as I get around to it, I will definitely put it on (if the hardware will let me see it)
it seems that it's not 11 that's faster, but the latest updates to 10 have partly degraded the speed. Not even on purpose, but changes were made "for compatibility", partly to emulate features of 11, and emulation is a degradation.
and as a rule, a "used 10" (with registry and NTFS problems and a lot of software onboard) and a fresh 11 (where the same problems have not yet increased) are compared
...
When I get around to it, I'll be sure to check it out (if the hardware allows it).
my hardware didn't pass - but it is possible to bypass the installation . and everything is updated as usual in the future.
because it also upgraded me from 184 to 194
my hardware
update
All forex terminals are in place.
Became beta 282