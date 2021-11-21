Windows 11 - page 6

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[Deleted]  
Сергей Таболин #:

Can I ask how old it is? ))))

2013

Capture 5

[Deleted]  
SanAlex #:

2013


I have an older.... A year )))

Got it up without any tambourine dancing.

P.S. Really, and it cost me $2'000

)))

 

Became beta 194

Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21 H2
Installed on    ‎29.‎07.‎2021
OS build        22000.194
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.194.0

The flight is fine.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Became beta 194

Flight is fine.

Impressions - 11 is faster than 10 ? (system startup, opening folders)

 
Pavel Verveyko #:

Impressions - is 11 faster than 10 ? (system startup, opening folders)

Yes, it is. The interface of course takes some getting used to.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Yes, it's faster. The interface does take some getting used to.

In my opinion, the most user-friendly was XP. Maybe 7 I don't remember))
probably here again for tablet-phone-coffeephone-computer)
as soon as I get around to it, I will definitely put it on (if the hardware will let me see it)

 

it seems that it's not 11 that's faster, but the latest updates to 10 have partly degraded the speed. Not even on purpose, but changes were made "for compatibility", partly to emulate features of 11, and emulation is a degradation.

and as a rule, a "used 10" (with registry and NTFS problems and a lot of software onboard) and a fresh 11 (where the same problems have not yet increased) are compared

[Deleted]  
Pavel Verveyko #:

...
When I get around to it, I'll be sure to check it out (if the hardware allows it).

my hardware didn't pass - but it is possible to bypass the installation . and everything is updated as usual in the future.

because it also upgraded me from 184 to 194

Выпуск  Windows 11 Домашняя для одного языка
Версия  21 H2
Дата установки  ‎11.‎09.‎2021
Сборка ОС       22000.194
Взаимодействие  Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.194.0

my hardware

Имя устройства  .....
Процессор       Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-4010 U CPU @ 1.70 GHz   1.70 GHz
Оперативная память      12,0 ГБ (доступно: 11,7 ГБ)
Код устройства  7...........
Код продукта    .....-.....-00000-AA404
Тип системы     64-разрядная операционная система, процессор x64
Перо и сенсорный ввод   Для этого монитора недоступен ввод с помощью пера и сенсорный ввод
[Deleted]  

update

All forex terminals are in place.

Выпуск  Windows 11 Домашняя для одного языка
Версия  21 H2
Дата установки  ‎11.‎09.‎2021
Сборка ОС       22000.258
Взаимодействие  Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.258.0
 

Became beta 282

Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21 H2
Installed on    ‎29.‎07.‎2021
OS build        22000.282
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.282.0
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