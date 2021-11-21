Windows 11

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Preparing for Windows 11 on the Beta channel.

Moving plan:

  1. Connect to the Warehouse ( Work with the Warehouse - Projects and MQL5 Storage ) and send all changes and all your code to the Warehouse
  2. save the location of tabs with open files in MetaEditor
  3. save templates and chart profiles
  4. ...
plan will probably be edited further.
Работа с хранилищем - Проекты и MQL5 Storage - Справка по MetaEditor
Работа с хранилищем - Проекты и MQL5 Storage - Справка по MetaEditor
  • www.metatrader5.com
Хранилище MQL5 Storage работает только с папкой MQL5 (или MQL4) торговой плтатформы, а также со специальным каталогом Shared Projects...
 

Save the location of open file tabs in the MetaEditor

In MetaEditor open the'Data Fold er' folder:


Copy the 'config' folder in this folder and save the folder in the cloud storage (for example, OneDrive)


Save templates and charts profiles

In the MetaEditor, select the'Charts' and'Templates' folders

and send them to the repository

 

I'm dreading...

The last update


nearly killed both home stationary... a lot of stuff went down

 

New versions are flying out like pies)

 
Ramiz Mavludov:

New versions are flying out like pies)

So it's on the Dev channel.

[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov:

I'm dreading...

The last update


Nearly killed both home 'stationary'... a lot of stuff flying around.

Can't tell if it's flopping or not....

Just installing - and... I like it! ))))))

 

Here we go:Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100 available on Beta Channel

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100 стал доступен на канале Beta
Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.100 стал доступен на канале Beta
  • 2021.07.29
  • Kapranov
  • thecommunity.ru
Добрый вечер, друзья! Компания Microsoft объявила о начале тестирования Windows 11 среди инсайдеров, использующих канал Beta. До текущего момента все сборки выпускались лишь на канале Dev. К слову, если вы используете Dev-канал, то это отличный момент, чтобы подумать о переходе на Beta-канал, если вы хотите использовать более стабильные сборки...
 
Everything is installed. MetaEditor started and all tabs (there were about 20 open codes) are in place. The terminal is up and running. That's all for now.
 

Build 3007.

I notice that when the terminal is switched off, the terminal clears all graphs. And after switching back on, there are no more graphs in the terminal. It didn't happen immediately, I saw it after several restarts.

It is good that I have performed step

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing

Windows 11

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.07.29 12:28 PM

***


Save templates and charts profiles

Select the'Charts' and'Templates' folders in the MetaEditor

and send them to the Store


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Build 3007.

I notice that when the terminal is switched off, the terminal clears all graphs. And after switching back on, there are no more graphs in the terminal. It didn't happen immediately, I saw it after several restarts.

Good thing I performed the step.


Rolled back to build 2981: switched profiles several times, restarted/unloaded terminal - all profiles are intact, charts are not deleted from profiles.


 
Vladimir Karputov:

Rolled back to build 2981: switched profiles several times, unloaded/loaded the terminal - all profiles intact, graphs are not deleted from profiles.

How does it even make sense to switch now ?

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