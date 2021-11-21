Windows 11 - page 9

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I liked XP for its flexible and multiple settings, everything was understandable and possible) and after that it went - the main thing is the interface as in a phone.
 

I was on Windows 11 for about 2 hours and then went back to 10.

Tiles cut out, I found them handy, I was displaying shortcuts to all apps, different sizes and locations here, in 11 it's all dumb in a row, same size

the volume control just killed me.

I didn't see a single plus in 11.

 
Fast235 #:

I was on Windows 11 for about 2 hours and then went back to 10.

Tiles cut out, I found them handy, I was displaying shortcuts to all apps, different sizes and locations here, in 11 it's all dumb in a row, same size

the volume control just killed me.

I don't see a single plus in 11.

i read the feedback and am horrified by the expected server

traditionally windows-server is released afterwards bringing the worst features of the latest desktop version :-)

 

Became beta 22000.346

Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21 H2
Installed on    ‎29.‎07.‎2021
OS build        22000.346
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.346.0

MetaTrader 5 and MetaEditor code editor - flight normal.

[Deleted]  

For some reason my update is late

Выпуск  Windows 11 Домашняя для одного языка
Версия  21 H2
Дата установки  ‎11.‎09.‎2021
Сборка ОС       22000.318
Взаимодействие  Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.318.0
 
transcendreamer the scroll bars are now visually too clingy.

As for the performance, I didn't notice any difference, but I'm not supposed to notice it on 11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-11800H + 16.0 GB, although I've read somewhere that W11 is slightly slower in some tests than W10.

Further about disadvantages, there are some and mainly related to changes of Windows and micromanagement itself, I'll mention only what I've noticed:

  • Can't make taskbar as before in business style, narrow and with program names, now only big icons, and it's depressing... opened several documents? - now you have to scroll through them via a popup submenu... and this can only be fixed by third party software/hacks...
  • Can't drag and drop files to the application icon in the taskbar! - e.g. want to send a file to a chat room? - no way, now you have to place two windows next to each other and this is the only way to drag and drop files...
  • I can't even drag an application icon to the desktop from the start menu! - Microsoft, how could this be?
  • You can't see the seconds in the system clock, no way at all, the seconds have been cut out completely, sounds crazy but it's a fact, only with third party apps...
  • You can't display all the icons in the system tray at once, only enable each icon individually.
  • The rounded windows look very artificial, it's essentially just a skin with an alpha channel... there's no point in it.
  • The icons in the start menu sometimes corrupt for some unknown reason.

UI was reminiscent of Mac or Android, someone will probably like it, I definitely won't, such plush caramel UI doesn't fit well with work environment,even angular primitive W10 looks better...

In the end the verdict is: not much point in moving to W11 yet, let them rework/redesign it.

StartAllBack


 
vladavd #:

StartAllBack


Yes, that's the program I installed... good software... Unfortunately it also has its disadvantages...

I can't use it under W11... I can't use it under W11 at all... I'll use it under W10 for now.

This has nothing to do with MT terminals, I should point out.

 

Became beta 348 (KB5007262). The flight is fine.

Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21 H2
Installed on    ‎29.‎07.‎2021
OS build        22000.348
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.348.0
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