Windows 11 - page 9
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I was on Windows 11 for about 2 hours and then went back to 10.
Tiles cut out, I found them handy, I was displaying shortcuts to all apps, different sizes and locations here, in 11 it's all dumb in a row, same size
the volume control just killed me.
I didn't see a single plus in 11.
I was on Windows 11 for about 2 hours and then went back to 10.
Tiles cut out, I found them handy, I was displaying shortcuts to all apps, different sizes and locations here, in 11 it's all dumb in a row, same size
the volume control just killed me.
I don't see a single plus in 11.
i read the feedback and am horrified by the expected server
traditionally windows-server is released afterwards bringing the worst features of the latest desktop version :-)
Became beta 22000.346
MetaTrader 5 and MetaEditor code editor - flight normal.
For some reason my update is late
As for the performance, I didn't notice any difference, but I'm not supposed to notice it on 11th Gen Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-11800H + 16.0 GB, although I've read somewhere that W11 is slightly slower in some tests than W10.
Further about disadvantages, there are some and mainly related to changes of Windows and micromanagement itself, I'll mention only what I've noticed:
UI was reminiscent of Mac or Android, someone will probably like it, I definitely won't, such plush caramel UI doesn't fit well with work environment,even angular primitive W10 looks better...
In the end the verdict is: not much point in moving to W11 yet, let them rework/redesign it.
StartAllBack
StartAllBack
Yes, that's the program I installed... good software... Unfortunately it also has its disadvantages...
I can't use it under W11... I can't use it under W11 at all... I'll use it under W10 for now.
This has nothing to do with MT terminals, I should point out.
Became beta 348 (KB5007262). The flight is fine.