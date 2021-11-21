Windows 11 - page 5
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Upgraded to Win11 too
I can not see the reason to buy TPM module on the motherboard, I think it is 35-40$ on Ali
had to add BypassTPMCheck m BypassRAMCheck and BypassSecureBootCheck in Vin registry - google manual
I also upgraded to Yin11
TPM module does not make sense to buy on the motherboard, I think it is 35-40$ on Ali
I had to add BypassTPMCheck m BypassRAMCheck and BypassSecureBootCheck in Win registry - google manual
Win 10 also uses DX12, but works fine with DX10 video card
Win 10 also uses DX12, but is fine with a DX10 graphics card
I don't have a graphics card on my PC,
on an Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-4170 CPU @ 3.70GHz 3.70 GHz everything works
I don't see any warnings or questions in the system properties, updates already came in today with Win11, the license from Win10 is still intact, everything is working... untouchable! )))
Became beta 168
Became beta 176
New beta:
and terminal 3013
Terminal also deletes graph profiles (profiles that were created in Win 10 and saved in the Warehouse).
3035 has no problem with profiles. At least for me.
Windows 11 22000.176 on a virtual machine.
Became 184 beta:
I also managed to install win11 on my old PC. I had to trick the installation with Dism++
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
export the image from install.wim and Dism++ restore the system with the image you need.
I also managed to install win11 on my old PC. I had to trick the installation with Dism++
Can I ask how old it is? ))))