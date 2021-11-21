Windows 11 - page 5

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Everything is correct and the branch is correct. WIN11 starts in October
 

Upgraded to Win11 too

I can not see the reason to buy TPM module on the motherboard, I think it is 35-40$ on Ali

had to add BypassTPMCheck m BypassRAMCheck and BypassSecureBootCheck in Vin registry - google manual

 
Igor Makanu:

I also upgraded to Yin11

TPM module does not make sense to buy on the motherboard, I think it is 35-40$ on Ali

I had to add BypassTPMCheck m BypassRAMCheck and BypassSecureBootCheck in Win registry - google manual

Win 10 also uses DX12, but works fine with DX10 video card

 
Volodymyr Zubov:

Win 10 also uses DX12, but is fine with a DX10 graphics card

I don't have a graphics card on my PC,

on an Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-4170 CPU @ 3.70GHz 3.70 GHz everything works

I don't see any warnings or questions in the system properties, updates already came in today with Win11, the license from Win10 is still intact, everything is working... untouchable! )))

 

Became beta 168

Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21 H2
Installed on    ‎7/‎29/‎2021
OS build        22000.168
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.168.0
 

Became beta 176

Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21 H2
Installed on    ‎29.‎07.‎2021
OS build        22000.176
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.176.0
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

New beta:

and terminal 3013

Terminal also deletes graph profiles (profiles that were created in Win 10 and saved in the Warehouse).

3035 has no problem with profiles. At least for me.

Windows 11 22000.176 on a virtual machine.

 

Became 184 beta:

Edition Windows 11 Home
Version 21 H2
Installed on    ‎29.‎07.‎2021
OS build        22000.184
Experience      Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.184.0
[Deleted]  

I also managed to install win11 on my old PC. I had to trick the installation with Dism++

Capture

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

export the image from install.wim and Dism++ restore the system with the image you need.

Capture 2

[Deleted]  
SanAlex #:

I also managed to install win11 on my old PC. I had to trick the installation with Dism++

Can I ask how old it is? ))))

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