Windows 11 - page 7
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For some reason I have not been updated - remains
it seems that it's not 11 that's faster, but the latest updates to 10 have partly degraded the speed. Not even on purpose, but changes were made "for compatibility", partly to emulate features of 11, and emulation is a degradation.
and as a rule, a "used 10" (with problems in registry and NTFS and lots of software onboard) and a fresh 11 (where the same problems have not yet arisen) are compared.
I remember some processor vulnerability being found and a patch being released that removes it, but reduces CPU efficiency and SSD speed by X%.
I can only assume that hidden mining from any software is theoretically possible. And these performance swings from patches are sometimes not 1-2%.
But let it be only speculation) Everyone is on winnd, intel and amd anyway.
I remember finding some kind of vulnerability in processors and releasing a patch that removes it but reduces CPU efficiency and SSD speed by X%.
I can only assume that hidden mining from any software is theoretically possible. And these performance swings from patches are sometimes not 1-2%.
But let it be only speculation) Everyone is on windup, on intel and amd anyway.
The most voracious processes in Windows are "Antimalware Service Executable" and "Windows Modules Installer".
They are hardly predictable and can gobble up resources at any moment.
High performance during measurements is of course good. But it does not prevent system from periodically crashes :-)
who would like to download Widows 11https://www.microsoft.com/ru-ru/software-download/windows11
who would like to download Widows 11
It is best to provide the path to the utility as a link.
clean installation only? no updates from 10 to 11?)
Go to the Windows Update Centre (Settings > Update and security > Windows Update Centre) and click Check for updates
Go to the Windows Update Centre (Settings > Update and Security > Windows Update Centre) and click Check for updates
If it's being sent this way, I don't have it yet.If it updates like this, good)
Did a compatibility check:
Says turn on safe boot.
And there are issues with the TPM module.
I guess after these issues are resolved there will be a W11 update. I will look into these questions when I have enough time.
I have a TPM connector on my motherboard but TPM itself isn't available. Can't it start without purchasing the module?
I have a TPM connector on the motherboard but not TPM itself. Without buying the module it won't start?
Microsoft in the news promised a version without TPM for PCs sold in RF
but no one has seen such version of Vin11
And it seems to be about new PCs.
SZZ: at ali looked modules TPM.... well sort of is, but whether the BIOS supports the necessary API for Vin11.... everything is complicated, and without this module Win11 will work, another matter that promote secure digital services, well, will appear soon media-services, where watching movies on a PC will be possible only in encrypted form ... If there are problems, then we will solve them :)