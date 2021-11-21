Windows 11 - page 2

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Vladimir Pastushak:

How does it even make sense to switch now ?

1. Everyone will be on Window 11 sooner or later - just a matter of time

2. Getting used to it now

 
Vladimir Karputov:

1. We will all be on Window 11 sooner or later - just a matter of time

2. Getting used to it.

Yeah, what's the difference. We find a slanted, crooked and dumb one, we get married... What difference does it make, we'll get married sooner or later anyway.

The question now is at what time to move on, now, or when it will be made stable and reliable, and not run like a naked man in a bathhouse.

[Deleted]  
Vladimir Karputov:

1. We will all be on Window 11 sooner or later - just a matter of time

2. Getting used to it

Not everyone can install it - you have to have a suitable computer.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

Yeah, what's the difference. We find one that's slanted, crooked and stupid, we get married... and who cares, we'll get married sooner or later anyway.

We'll get divorced...

 

I made a video of how the terminal 3007 on Windows 11 erases the chart profiles.

Выпуск  Windows 11 Домашняя
Version 21 H2
Дата установки  ‎29.‎07.‎2021
Сборка ОС       22000.100
Взаимодействие  Windows Feature Experience Pack 421.18901.0.3

2021.07.30 17:05:45.104 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3007 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.07.30 17:05:45.105 Terminal        Windows 10 build 22000, Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 793 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.07.30 17:05:45.105 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075

I start the terminal - it starts with'Euro' profile (four charts, several standard and custom indicators). I switch to'MyProfile' profile (18 charts, lots of standard and custom indicators) - 'Euro' profile stays intact. Then I switch back to the'Euro' profile- and here all charts from the'MyProfile' profile are deleted

gif animation 1920*1080


Checked on build 2981 - profiles remain intact.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Took a video of the terminal 3007 on Windows 11 erasing the chart profiles.

I start the terminal - it starts with'Euro' profile (four charts, several standard and custom indicators). I switch to'MyProfile' profile (18 charts, lots of standard and custom indicators) - 'Euro' profile stays intact. Then I switch back to the'Euro' profile- and here all charts from the'MyProfile' profile are deleted

gif animation 1920*1080


Checked on build 2981 - profiles remain intact.

Windows wizards may be doing something with %APPDATA% , profiles and policies. Beta is a beta.

In theory, if you work with the /portable switch, the same behaviour should be retained.

 
Maxim Kuznetsov:

It is more likely that the Windows wizards are messing with %APPDATA% , profiles and policies. Beta is a beta

In theory, if you use the /portable switch, the same behaviour should be retained.

Unfortunately I don't like /portable switch, so I can't check it.

But please note also:

Checked on build 2981 - profiles remain intact.


[Deleted]  

I'm sorry, but I don't understand why the /portable key should be specified?

I'm on 11 as well. Haven't installed any terminals until now. But I already had them installed on a separate drive. Now I'm just running one of them. Everything works. Only in this folder appeared "missing" directories ))) A symbolic link and everything is OK.

What's the point of this "key"?

Thanks.

 
Сергей Таболин:

I'm sorry, but I don't understand why the /portable key should be specified?

I'm on 11 as well. Haven't installed any terminals until now. But I already had them installed on a separate drive. Now I'm just running one of them. Everything works. Only in this folder appeared "missing" directories ))) A symbolic link and everything is OK.

What's the point of this "key"?

Thanks.

For the flash drive.

[Deleted]  
Сергей Таболин:

I'm sorry, but I don't understand why specify the /portable key?

I'm on 11 as well. Haven't installed any terminals until now. But I already had them installed on a separate drive. Now I'm just running one of them. Everything works. Only in this folder appeared "missing" directories ))) A symbolic link and everything is OK.

What's the point of this "key"?

Thanks.

I, for example, have a portable that installs like this.

Picture 12345

You installed it in this folder.

Picture 12346

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