Windows 11 - page 2
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How does it even make sense to switch now ?
1. Everyone will be on Window 11 sooner or later - just a matter of time
2. Getting used to it now
1. We will all be on Window 11 sooner or later - just a matter of time
2. Getting used to it.
Yeah, what's the difference. We find a slanted, crooked and dumb one, we get married... What difference does it make, we'll get married sooner or later anyway.
The question now is at what time to move on, now, or when it will be made stable and reliable, and not run like a naked man in a bathhouse.
1. We will all be on Window 11 sooner or later - just a matter of time
2. Getting used to it
Not everyone can install it - you have to have a suitable computer.
Yeah, what's the difference. We find one that's slanted, crooked and stupid, we get married... and who cares, we'll get married sooner or later anyway.
We'll get divorced...
I made a video of how the terminal 3007 on Windows 11 erases the chart profiles.
I start the terminal - it starts with'Euro' profile (four charts, several standard and custom indicators). I switch to'MyProfile' profile (18 charts, lots of standard and custom indicators) - 'Euro' profile stays intact. Then I switch back to the'Euro' profile- and here all charts from the'MyProfile' profile are deleted
gif animation 1920*1080
Checked on build 2981 - profiles remain intact.
Took a video of the terminal 3007 on Windows 11 erasing the chart profiles.
I start the terminal - it starts with'Euro' profile (four charts, several standard and custom indicators). I switch to'MyProfile' profile (18 charts, lots of standard and custom indicators) - 'Euro' profile stays intact. Then I switch back to the'Euro' profile- and here all charts from the'MyProfile' profile are deleted
gif animation 1920*1080
Checked on build 2981 - profiles remain intact.
Windows wizards may be doing something with %APPDATA% , profiles and policies. Beta is a beta.
In theory, if you work with the /portable switch, the same behaviour should be retained.
It is more likely that the Windows wizards are messing with %APPDATA% , profiles and policies. Beta is a beta
In theory, if you use the /portable switch, the same behaviour should be retained.
Unfortunately I don't like /portable switch, so I can't check it.
But please note also:
I'm sorry, but I don't understand why the /portable key should be specified?
I'm on 11 as well. Haven't installed any terminals until now. But I already had them installed on a separate drive. Now I'm just running one of them. Everything works. Only in this folder appeared "missing" directories ))) A symbolic link and everything is OK.
What's the point of this "key"?
Thanks.
I'm sorry, but I don't understand why the /portable key should be specified?
I'm on 11 as well. Haven't installed any terminals until now. But I already had them installed on a separate drive. Now I'm just running one of them. Everything works. Only in this folder appeared "missing" directories ))) A symbolic link and everything is OK.
What's the point of this "key"?
Thanks.
For the flash drive.
I'm sorry, but I don't understand why specify the /portable key?
I'm on 11 as well. Haven't installed any terminals until now. But I already had them installed on a separate drive. Now I'm just running one of them. Everything works. Only in this folder appeared "missing" directories ))) A symbolic link and everything is OK.
What's the point of this "key"?
Thanks.
I, for example, have a portable that installs like this.
You installed it in this folder.