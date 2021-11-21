Windows 11 - page 4
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New beta:
and terminal 3013
The terminal also deletes graph profiles (profiles that were created in Win 10 and saved in the Warehouse).
An update on the beta channel:
Beta 22000.160 has been released
Details Announcement of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 (Dev and Beta channels)
Vladimir, please tell me, one of the minimum requirements in Windows 11 is hardware support for DirectX 12 video card. Your video card or embedded video supportsDirectX 12 ? With the official release, I want to upgrade from Win 10 to Win 11, but my video supports only DX10, I don't play games needing DX12 now, but I would like to know what to prepare for with the release of Win 11, should I already think about replacing the video card, which is not necessary for me.
https://www.microsoft.com/ru-ru/windows/windows-11-specifications#primaryR2
TPM module is also required
UPD:TPM on the motherboard can be checked using PowerShell (administrator) and run the get-tpm command
Vladimir, please tell me, one of the minimum requirements in Windows 11 is hardware support for DirectX 12 video card. Your video card or embedded video supportsDirectX 12 ? C the official release, I want to upgrade from Win 10 to Win 11, but my video supports only DX10, I don't play games without DX12, but I would like to know what to prepare for with the release of Win 11, is it worth thinking about changing the video card, which for me is not necessary.
I have:
https://www.microsoft.com/ru-ru/windows/windows-11-specifications#primaryR2
TPM module is also required
UPD: You can check forTPM on the motherboard using PowerShell (administrator) and run the get-tpm command
Already noted on wikipedia:
I personally built my computer in 2012.
Win11 is working great. No problems with it, at least not yet. And it works faster than 10. Subjective opinion ;)
How much less ? it's the default.