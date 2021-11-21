Windows 11 - page 4

New comment
 

New beta:

Выпуск  Windows 11 Домашняя
Версия  21 H2
Дата установки  ‎29.‎07.‎2021
Сборка ОС       22000.120
Взаимодействие  Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.120.0

and terminal 3013

2021.08.08 14:48:19.107 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3013 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.08.08 14:48:19.108 Terminal        Windows 10 build 22000, Intel Core i7-9750 H  @ 2.60 GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 778 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.08.08 14:48:19.108 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075


The terminal also deletes graph profiles (profiles that were created in Win 10 and saved in the Warehouse).

 

An update on the beta channel:

Выпуск  Windows 11 Домашняя
Версия  21 H2
Дата установки  ‎29.‎07.‎2021
Сборка ОС       22000.132
Взаимодействие  Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.132.0
 

Beta 22000.160 has been released

Выпуск  Windows 11 Домашняя
Версия  21 H2
Дата установки  ‎29.‎07.‎2021
Сборка ОС       22000.160
Взаимодействие  Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.22000.160.0

Details Announcement of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 (Dev and Beta channels)

Анонс Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 (каналы Dev и Beta)
Анонс Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160 (каналы Dev и Beta)
  • 2021.08.19
  • Kapranov
  • thecommunity.ru
Добрый вечер, друзья! Microsoft выпустила новую предварительную сборку Windows 11 под номером 22000.160 (KB5005189) для участников программы Windows Insider, использующих каналы Dev и Beta. Важно отметить, что доработка системы будет продолжаться в ближайшие месяцы, так что сейчас вы можете попробовать многие, но отнюдь не все новые функции...
 
Vladimir, please tell me, one of the minimum requirements in Windows 11 is that your video card has hardware support for DirectX 12 . Do you have video card or embedded video supportingDirectX 12 ? With the official release, I want to switch from Win 10 to Win 11, but my video supports only DX10, I don't play games without DX12, but I would like to know what to prepare for with the release of Win 11, is it worth thinking about replacing the video card, which is not necessary for me.
 
Volodymyr Zubov:
Vladimir, please tell me, one of the minimum requirements in Windows 11 is hardware support for DirectX 12 video card. Your video card or embedded video supportsDirectX 12 ? With the official release, I want to upgrade from Win 10 to Win 11, but my video supports only DX10, I don't play games needing DX12 now, but I would like to know what to prepare for with the release of Win 11, should I already think about replacing the video card, which is not necessary for me.

https://www.microsoft.com/ru-ru/windows/windows-11-specifications#primaryR2

TPM module is also required


UPD:TPM on the motherboard can be checked using PowerShell (administrator) and run the get-tpm command

 
Volodymyr Zubov:
Vladimir, please tell me, one of the minimum requirements in Windows 11 is hardware support for DirectX 12 video card. Your video card or embedded video supportsDirectX 12 ? C the official release, I want to upgrade from Win 10 to Win 11, but my video supports only DX10, I don't play games without DX12, but I would like to know what to prepare for with the release of Win 11, is it worth thinking about changing the video card, which for me is not necessary.

I have:

  • Intel(R) UHD Graphics 630

  • NVIDIA Quadro T1000

 
Igor Makanu:

https://www.microsoft.com/ru-ru/windows/windows-11-specifications#primaryR2

TPM module is also required


UPD: You can check forTPM on the motherboard using PowerShell (administrator) and run the get-tpm command

Already noted on wikipedia:


[Deleted]  

I personally built my computer in 2012.

Win11 is working great. No problems with it, at least not yet. And it works faster than 10. Subjective opinion ;)

 

How much less ? it's the default.



 
I get it, Dx12 is necessary, but not necessary. The test will show.
123456789
New comment