The splendour and poverty of the PLO

How many different options can there be? A reasonable number? 10, 20, 100? Even with 100 choices, switch works faster than OOP.
I'd like to warn against overgeneralizations: such an effect is reasonable to expect in mql, because it uses virtual "pseudo-pointers" - essentially handles referring to the internal (hidden) hash table of real addresses. To resolve such pointers, it takes a significant amount of extra time, well beyond direct pointer addressing. I haven't measured, but it's likely that the same pointer "bottlenecking" effect will be found in dotNET languages and other similar implementations.
Languages with "real" pointers won't have this effect, switch will lose out there - the bigger the list of choices is.
So OOP has essentially nothing to do with it...
It is clear that it is only a matter of the compiler itself, hence that if the above examples are compiled "correctly", the execution times will equalise.
I'll point out the error straight away: f functions are empty and completely cut out by the compiler. That is, there is actually no function call. I'm also not sure what state the ff function will degenerate to and if it won't end up being inline inside the for loop, thus removing even the function call.
The virtual method, on the other hand, cannot be cut out - it is always called. As a result, in one case the loop is just spinning, and in the other case the call is in the loop.
In any tests, you must first prove their correctness, and only then go to the results.
Here are all the functions that are unique, moreover, called via switch, more complex than a class method.
Here are all the functions that are unique, moreover, called via switch, more complex than a class method.
What a mess...
Have you heard anything about inlining? What about aggressive inlining?
What usually happens to simple function bodies and what does a good optimizing compiler do with them? This isn't 1995, is it?
Yep. Here it is in C sharp:)
7550021 (switch)
2250004 (OOP)
7325029 (switch)
2050015 (OOP)
7550049 (switch)
2150005 (OOP)
7575031 (switch)
2325009 (OOP)
8025038 (switch)
2200004 (OOP)
7150027 (switch)
2050014 (OOP)
7375029 (switch)
2200005 (OOP)
7550022 (switch)
1950003 (OOP)
7100021 (switch)
2695083 (OOP)
7360033 (switch)
2200008 (OOP)
7825029 (switch)
1925010 (OOP)
7325025 (switch)
2025006 (OOP)
6850035 (switch)
2525014 (OOP)
7750027 (switch)
1975007 (OOP)
8195225 (switch)
2050004 (OOP)
6950020 (switch)
2425006 (OOP)
7275029 (switch)
2225015 (OOP)
7050037 (switch)
2200007 (OOP)
7375030 (switch)
Start any test by proving that it is correct and actually measures what it claims to measure.
What is presented above contains amazing mistakes and shows the author's complete lack of understanding of compilation mechanisms and how the code works.
Base class, several descendants, one of the descendants is used, depending on the parameters set at startup. This is a well-known principle of universal program operation. It doesn't matter how many variants there can be (i.e. descendant classes), this case is supposed to work very fast because there are no if and switch calls to change how the program works, only once the required descendant class is selected during initialization and then everything works straight and simple.
However...
Here is a script for comparing performance. It compares the above OOP and a simple switch with functions (and two functions are called, one of the function calls can easily be discarded).The results (call f99):