Experiment - page 184
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Nobel to plumers !!!!
1) 2)
.
Already drained, no signals.Two Nobels !!!
1) 2)
.
Already drained, no signals.Two Nobel Prizes !!!
I closed the demo, opened the real one, it's in my profile.
Wow, a real cent account! Progress
You closed the demo, opened the real, it is in your profile.
What's not clear? What's not clear is why you keep lying...
And these two signals of yours, I purposely sent to my favourites to observe your actions, your actions not on the accounts, but your actions with these accounts. Well, those accounts are gone.
And in your profile now you have a different account, although under the same name.
What's not to understand? What's not to understand is why you keep lying...
And these two signals of yours, I purposely sent to my favourites to observe your actions, your actions not on the accounts, but your actions with these accounts. Well, those accounts are gone.
And in your profile now you have a different account.
The same strategy I showed you on the demo, a complete copy.
I just don't see the point of running two terminals
i got 120% on the demo for less than a day, i closed it and opened a real account with less risk
Yes, our guys can tell a funny joke, no doubt about it :)
But I believe in success. Although I understand that miracles can't last forever, but I'd like them to.
Good luck, Mikhail!
Thank you.
The lack of trends is our enemy )
At the moment we can see that we can't even open a single deal. There's nothing to do.
Waiting.
The same strategy as shown on the demo, full copy
I thought I was mistaken, yesterday morning I checked your real account on another brokerage company (E-Gl...), then I went to Robo.
The same strategy as on the demo
i just do not see the point of running two terminals
When the demo made 150% in less than a day, I closed it and opened it for real with less risk
Now you'll give me all sorts of reasons...
But why remove the signal in the demo? It's not like it's asking for food. You'd have just stopped racing the demo. I would have left it so everyone could see how yougot 150% in less than 24 hours. Maybe something was working there, but in the end it went down the drain. So you quickly deleted it.
And to hide the switch, you opened a new signal.
How long will this new signal last?But what I don't understand is, WHY are you lying?
Good going.
It is not necessary at all.
A successful algorithm must yield a profit on some appreciable interval of time, from a week and above.
If the profit from trends covers all of the losses from the flat - the algorithm is successful.
There are no other criteria, except for money, so don't make it up.)