Experiment - page 184

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Renat Akhtyamov:
Nobel to plumers !!!!

1) 2)

.

Already drained, no signals.

Two Nobels !!!
 
Олег avtomat:

1) 2)

.

Already drained, no signals.

Two Nobel Prizes !!!
Closed demo, opened real, it's in my profile .
What is unclear?

And by the way, let's not discuss paid signals.
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
I closed the demo, opened the real one, it's in my profile.
What's not to understand?

And by the way, let's not discuss paid signals.
Wow, a real cent account! Progress
 
Vladimir Baskakov:
Wow, a real cent account! Progress
It's not cents.
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:
You closed the demo, opened the real, it is in your profile.
What's not to understand?

And by the way, let's not discuss paid signals.

What's not clear? What's not clear is why you keep lying...

And these two signals of yours, I purposely sent to my favourites to observe your actions, your actions not on the accounts, but your actions with these accounts. Well, those accounts are gone.

And in your profile now you have a different account, although under the same name.

 
Олег avtomat:

What's not to understand? What's not to understand is why you keep lying...

And these two signals of yours, I purposely sent to my favourites to observe your actions, your actions not on the accounts, but your actions with these accounts. Well, those accounts are gone.

And in your profile now you have a different account.

The same strategy I showed you on the demo, a complete copy.

I just don't see the point of running two terminals

i got 120% on the demo for less than a day, i closed it and opened a real account with less risk

 
Aleksei Stepanenko:

Yes, our guys can tell a funny joke, no doubt about it :)

But I believe in success. Although I understand that miracles can't last forever, but I'd like them to.

Good luck, Mikhail!

Thank you.

The lack of trends is our enemy )

At the moment we can see that we can't even open a single deal. There's nothing to do.


Waiting.
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

The same strategy as shown on the demo, full copy


I thought I was mistaken, yesterday morning I checked your real account on another brokerage company (E-Gl...), then I went to Robo.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov:

The same strategy as on the demo

i just do not see the point of running two terminals

When the demo made 150% in less than a day, I closed it and opened it for real with less risk

Now you'll give me all sorts of reasons...

But why remove the signal in the demo? It's not like it's asking for food. You'd have just stopped racing the demo. I would have left it so everyone could see how yougot 150% in less than 24 hours. Maybe something was working there, but in the end it went down the drain. So you quickly deleted it.

And to hide the switch, you opened a new signal.

How long will this new signal last?

But what I don't understand is, WHY are you lying?
 
Nikolai Semko:
Good going.
Eh, the treacherous flat is only getting in the way.
How many times do I have to tell you that writing a profitable Expert Advisor separately for trend and separately for flat is like two fingers on the pavement. Any brainless student will be able to do it.
But a successful algorithm and Expert Advisor should be profitable both on trends and on flat without any order shares (without martin).

It is not necessary at all.

A successful algorithm must yield a profit on some appreciable interval of time, from a week and above.

If the profit from trends covers all of the losses from the flat - the algorithm is successful.

There are no other criteria, except for money, so don't make it up.)

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