Experiment - page 133
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I'd personally tell you which one**** you should go to.
What's stopping you? Something you want to say and you can't even do it? That's weird... maybe an addict... ? )
What's stopping you? Something you want to say and you can't even do it? It's strange... maybe an addict... ? )
you were Koranic in the beginning but got a lot rougher later. i think i'll stick to my acct for now. but you hang in there)
you were Koranic in the beginning but got a lot rougher later. i think i'll stick to my account for now, but you're hanging in there)
Koran? Are you out of your mind? ) I never laid my hands on a Koran.
The Koran? Are you out of your mind? ) I have never held a Koran in my hands.
Read it.
read it.
I have no such spiritual need.
I have no such spiritual need.
Then you are just a fool.
then you're just a fool.
Do you think everyone who is not going to read the Koran is a fool, or do you have a personal grudge against me?
If it's the former, you are the fool.)
Maybe you should go to your brothers. There are cars there.
Do you think everyone who is not going to read the Koran is a fool, or do you have a personal grudge against me?
If it's the former, you are the fool.)
More likely the former, because of the very first post about you.
And I do not read the Koran.
I don't read Quran, only rules that have been defined for a long time.
rather the former, because of the very first post about you.
Then I'm sorry, I didn't mean to draw that conclusion, but you are a fool ) Socrates is my friend, as they say, but I can't help telling a fool that he is a fool.
Thank you, you have shown who you are as a friend to Yusuf.