Experiment - page 133

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Fast235:

I'd personally tell you which one**** you should go to.

What's stopping you? Something you want to say and you can't even do it? That's weird... maybe an addict... ? )

 
Mikhael1983:

What's stopping you? Something you want to say and you can't even do it? It's strange... maybe an addict... ? )

you were Koranic in the beginning but got a lot rougher later. i think i'll stick to my acct for now. but you hang in there)

 
Fast235:

you were Koranic in the beginning but got a lot rougher later. i think i'll stick to my account for now, but you're hanging in there)

Koran? Are you out of your mind? ) I never laid my hands on a Koran.

 
Mikhael1983:

The Koran? Are you out of your mind? ) I have never held a Koran in my hands.

Read it.

 
Fast235:

read it.

I have no such spiritual need.

 
Mikhael1983:

I have no such spiritual need.

Then you are just a fool.

 
Fast235:

then you're just a fool.

Do you think everyone who is not going to read the Koran is a fool, or do you have a personal grudge against me?

If it's the former, you are the fool.)

Maybe you should go to your brothers. There are cars there.


 
Mikhael1983:

Do you think everyone who is not going to read the Koran is a fool, or do you have a personal grudge against me?

If it's the former, you are the fool.)

More likely the former, because of the very first post about you.

And I do not read the Koran.

I don't read Quran, only rules that have been defined for a long time.

 
Fast235:

rather the former, because of the very first post about you.

Then I'm sorry, I didn't mean to draw that conclusion, but you are a fool ) Socrates is my friend, as they say, but I can't help telling a fool that he is a fool.
 
Mikhael1983:
Then I'm sorry, I didn't mean to draw that conclusion, but you are a fool ) Socrates is my friend, as they say, but I can't help telling a fool that he is a fool.

Thank you, you have shown who you are as a friend to Yusuf.

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