Experiment - page 238

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Олег avtomat #:

Your stupidity makes me sad rather than happy.

Is it this four-year-old parody of yours that's not pouring?

No, it's not.

I highlighted the launch of this strategy in red.

That's why I don't show the trades.

it's going to happen ;)

Chingiz said that this is not possible when I showed him in a private message how I trade, he said I was an alien.

before that, he played a little with his hands.

It's no big deal.

Because I'm 100% sure this thing will turn a profit.

I've done it 10 times before.

the .rocker won't let me make any money where i've traded this strategy.

the expert, of course, there's no way to do it manually.

ahahahaha

© new-rena

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

No, it's not.

I highlighted the launch of this strategy in red.

that's why I don't show the trades.

it's going to happen ;)

before that I was just playing with my hands.

It's no big deal.

because i'm 100% sure this thing will turn a profit

I've done it 10 times before.

bullshit...

all this "improvement" in the picture is a consequence of the 07.09.2021 balance top up.

.

You can top up not only 10 times, you can do it an unlimited number of times. And the picture will please your eye.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

it's going to get better ;)

I'm an alien

ahahahahaha

Fantomas :)

 
Олег avtomat #:

bullshit...

all this "improvement" in the picture is a consequence of the top-up on 07.09.2021.

.

You can top up not only 10 times, you can top up an unlimited number of times. And the picture will be a joy to your eye.

You'd better learn on your own first

and watch where the equity creeps and where the drawdown goes.

And don't forget about the apples thing ;)

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

You'd better learn on your own.

and watch - where the equity creeps and where the drawdown goes

and where the equity creeps ;)))

 
Олег avtomat #:

and where do the top-ups go ;)))

By the way, it's a real account, and it's a dollar account.

I will soon have no money in it and I will withdraw all I have deposited

I always trade on Equi

i always trade on the equi. that's why i say calculate the percentage of profit to the balance which is zero - infinity, fuck...!!!!!!

i always say that i've got an eqi on my balance and i've told you it's real ;)

it is real ;)

ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah !!!!!!!!!

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

By the way, it's a real account, and it's a dollar account.

the balance - soon there will be no money there at all, I'll withdraw all I've invested to zero

I always trade on equity.

that's why i say, calculate the percentage of profit to balance which is zero

infinity...!

ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah !!!!!!!!!

another nervous breakdown... See a doctor!

 
Олег avtomat #:

another nervous breakdown... See a doctor!

Another unbelieving Thomas.


ahahahahaha
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

another Thomas the unbeliever


ahahahaha


Why is the balance 0 and not zero in the monitoring picture?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov #:


Why is the balance 0 and not zero in the monitoring picture?

Because I hid the monitoring when I switched on my grail.

Everything's ahead.

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