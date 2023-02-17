Experiment - page 238
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Your stupidity makes me sad rather than happy.
Is it this four-year-old parody of yours that's not pouring?
No, it's not.
I highlighted the launch of this strategy in red.
That's why I don't show the trades.
it's going to happen ;)
Chingiz said that this is not possible when I showed him in a private message how I trade, he said I was an alien.
before that, he played a little with his hands.
It's no big deal.
Because I'm 100% sure this thing will turn a profit.
I've done it 10 times before.
the .rocker won't let me make any money where i've traded this strategy.
the expert, of course, there's no way to do it manually.
ahahahaha
© new-rena
No, it's not.
I highlighted the launch of this strategy in red.
that's why I don't show the trades.
it's going to happen ;)
before that I was just playing with my hands.
It's no big deal.
because i'm 100% sure this thing will turn a profit
I've done it 10 times before.
bullshit...
all this "improvement" in the picture is a consequence of the 07.09.2021 balance top up.
.
You can top up not only 10 times, you can do it an unlimited number of times. And the picture will please your eye.
it's going to get better ;)
I'm an alienahahahahaha
Fantomas :)
bullshit...
all this "improvement" in the picture is a consequence of the top-up on 07.09.2021.
.
You can top up not only 10 times, you can top up an unlimited number of times. And the picture will be a joy to your eye.
You'd better learn on your own first
and watch where the equity creeps and where the drawdown goes.
And don't forget about the apples thing ;)
You'd better learn on your own.
and watch - where the equity creeps and where the drawdown goes
and where the equity creeps ;)))
and where do the top-ups go ;)))
By the way, it's a real account, and it's a dollar account.
I will soon have no money in it and I will withdraw all I have deposited
I always trade on Equi
i always trade on the equi. that's why i say calculate the percentage of profit to the balance which is zero - infinity, fuck...!!!!!!
i always say that i've got an eqi on my balance and i've told you it's real ;)
it is real ;)
ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah !!!!!!!!!
By the way, it's a real account, and it's a dollar account.
the balance - soon there will be no money there at all, I'll withdraw all I've invested to zero
I always trade on equity.
that's why i say, calculate the percentage of profit to balance which is zero
infinity...!
ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah !!!!!!!!!
another nervous breakdown... See a doctor!
another nervous breakdown... See a doctor!
Another unbelieving Thomas.
another Thomas the unbeliever
ahahahaha
Why is the balance 0 and not zero in the monitoring picture?
Why is the balance 0 and not zero in the monitoring picture?
Because I hid the monitoring when I switched on my grail.
Everything's ahead.