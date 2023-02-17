Experiment - page 240
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I've looked, I don't see the prospects.
Of course you don't see the prospects. If you had to make a deposit, then you would see the prospects! ;))
Of course, you don't see the prospects. If you had to top up, then you would see the prospects! ;))
time will tell you how I should respond to this post
chatterbox
Yu-hoja, what is the drawdown if the balance is about twice the equity?
For example, I posted this indicator late yesterday in the forecasts, as a gift.
The moderators erased it.
Yoo-hoja, what is the drawdown if the balance is about twice the equity?
Yusuf is an expert in these matters.
Let him write.
Yu-hoja, what is the drawdown if the balance is about twice the equity?
For example, I posted this indicator late yesterday in the forecasts, as a gift.
The moderators erased it.
I don't know what the hell you're talking about.
.
Initial deposit = $40.
Now with the restocking,deposit = $312.
When's the next deposit?
Who's talking out of her ass...
.
Initial deposit = $40
Now with refills,deposit = $312.
When's the next deposit?
Once again.
The strategy hangs on the account with all BAD.
The topping up is not implemented by the strategy.
Therefore trades will not be shown.And there are no provisions for top-ups from the outset.
Once again
The strategy hangs on the account in which everything is BAD
Therefore no trades will be shown.
The money is in the garden, but it's in Kiev.
There's an elder in a garden, and an uncle in Kiev.
Oleg, in Kiev I don't know what.
And let it be as you say, and the better, the truer.
I was born and live in the USSR.
That is why I do not understand many things, especially the CIS.
Especially under the USSR, the whole USSR was protected.
There is no division and there should not be.
Well, it's up to everyone.