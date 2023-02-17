Experiment - page 240

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[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
I've looked, I don't see the prospects.

Of course you don't see the prospects. If you had to make a deposit, then you would see the prospects! ;))

 
Олег avtomat #:

Of course, you don't see the prospects. If you had to top up, then you would see the prospects! ;))

time will tell you how I should respond to this post
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:
time will tell you how I should respond to this post

chatterbox

 
enough dolls, I got the nail polish
 

Yu-hoja, what is the drawdown if the balance is about twice the equity?

Flapper says it's 90%.
Teach these readers to count money properly, there is a lot of grief in their heads. The machine, that one, on apples not even a whit, while trying to switch to money, of course pours, even on the demo ;)
It's your direct responsibility, sorry if I'm wrong. Now that would really be an article worthy of attention, i.e. calculating trade performance indicators.
Immediately the second - the risk management strategy.
And so it goes, and so the whole science...
And since even the super-diplomaed can not do basic calculations, there are epigraphs about the inefficiency of market trading.
All this from the incompetence of market intelligence at the moment, nothing more.

For example, I posted this indicator late yesterday in the forecasts, as a gift.

The moderators erased it.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Yoo-hoja, what is the drawdown if the balance is about twice the equity?
The flapper says it's 90%.
Teach these readers how to count money properly, because there is a lot of gorematches in their heads. The machine, that in general, on apples not even a whimper, while trying to switch to the money, of course pours, even on the demo ;)
That's your direct responsibility, sorry if I'm wrong. Now that would really be an article worthy of attention, i.e. calculation of trade performance indicators.
Immediately the second - the risk management strategy.
And so it goes, and so the whole science ...

Yusuf is an expert in these matters.

Let him write.

[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Yu-hoja, what is the drawdown if the balance is about twice the equity?

Flapper says it's 90%.
Teach these readers to count money properly, there is a lot of grief in their heads. The machine, that one, on apples not even a whit, while trying to switch to money, of course pours, even on the demo ;)
This is your direct responsibility, sorry if I'm wrong. Now that would really be an article worthy of attention, i.e. calculating trade performance indicators.
Immediately the second - the risk management strategy.
And so it goes, and so the whole science...
And since even the super-diplomaed can not do basic calculations, there are epigraphs about the inefficiency of market trading.
All this from the incompetence of market intelligence at the moment, nothing more.

For example, I posted this indicator late yesterday in the forecasts, as a gift.

The moderators erased it.

I don't know what the hell you're talking about.

.

Initial deposit = $40.

Now with the restocking,deposit = $312.

When's the next deposit?

 
Олег avtomat #:

Who's talking out of her ass...

.

Initial deposit = $40

Now with refills,deposit = $312.

When's the next deposit?

Once again.

The strategy hangs on the account with all BAD.

The topping up is not implemented by the strategy.

Therefore trades will not be shown.

And there are no provisions for top-ups from the outset.
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Once again

The strategy hangs on the account in which everything is BAD

Therefore no trades will be shown.

The money is in the garden, but it's in Kiev.

 
Олег avtomat #:

There's an elder in a garden, and an uncle in Kiev.

Oleg, in Kiev I don't know what.

And let it be as you say, and the better, the truer.

I was born and live in the USSR.

That is why I do not understand many things, especially the CIS.

Especially under the USSR, the whole USSR was protected.

There is no division and there should not be.

Well, it's up to everyone.

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