Experiment - page 239
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By the way, the account is real, and it's a dollar account.
the balance - there won't be any dough at all soon.
I'm trading eqi
ahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah !!!!!!!!!
it is not a grail but a very specific and limited in its space
the account is real but just for playing a couple hundred
if the deposit is 10 000? and if it is even more to one zero... with a 50% drawdown, a 50k loss? it may be great fun, i would never do that...no way!)
i would never do that... especially if the broker identifies it as a banned tactic, then they may refuse to deal with large sums.
because I hid the monitoring when I turned on my grail.
All ahead of you.
You posted the monitoring picture above, it shows the balance line not equal to zero.
And then you show a picture with a zero balance in the terminal.
How come?
it's not a grail, it's just a feature, even to say very specific and limited in its space
the account is real, but to play a few hundred
if the deposit is 10 000? and if it's more than that, one-zero... with a 50% drawdown, a 50k loss? that would be hilarious - I would never do that... no way!)
i would never do that ) especially if the broker identifies them as banned tactics, they may send them away with large sums.
the broker identifies this as a banned tactic then large sums of money can be sent flying all over the place. do not make assumptions and leave it at that, ok?
it's not SME or moEX it's forex, it's different here
You put up a monitoring picture above, it shows a balance line not equal to zero.
And then you show a picture with a zero balance in the terminal.
How so?
it will be
the picture was taken from another account
Don't make assumptions, okay.
Of course, no assumptions,
it's a fact!
why isn't it a feature in its own right as a strategy?
it's another thing to show a profit in the plus without a drawdown,
that would be a different conversation.and that's not going to work on SMEs
Of course, no assumptions,
it's a fact!
why isn't it a feature in its own right as a strategy?
it's another thing to show a profit in the plus without a drawdown,
that would be a different conversation.
i've only got demos as a perversion, like to play around with boredom.
Throw that picture away, it was more for me, to monitor remotely. to keep an eye on the new software. so I don't have to stare at the monitor.
---
And once again, for everyone.
it's not the coolest strategy I've ever made myself.
My demos are all about perversion, you know, boredom.
Throw that picture away, it was more for me, to remotely monitor on the new software. so I don't have to stare at the monitor.
---
And once again, for everyone.
this isn't the coolest strategy I've ever made myself.
The perversion has occurred in your brain. It's already irreversible.
The perversion has occurred in your brain. It's already irreversible.
You're screwed, aren't you?
Don't spill the demo.
;)
You're not gonna make it, are you?
Don't blow the demo.
;)
And you look at the monitoring. I'm not hiding the monitoring.
And you look at the monitoring. I'm not hiding monitoring.