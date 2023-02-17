Experiment - page 234

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

I'm in Moscow, tel. +7 (923) 677 28 49

Already in Moscow are you recruiting a group?

[Deleted]  
Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

I am in Moscow on samrizolyatsi till 15 09 21, tel. +7 (923) 677 28 49

I understand, on self-isolation. What password shall we use?
 
Marat Zeidaliyev #:

Are you already recruiting a group in Moscow?

Zlesjk-jk sign up.

 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
I get it, on self-isolation. What password shall we use?

Come up with your own ideas, I'll consider it. Everything should be within the rules of the forum.

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Yousufkhodja Sultonov #:

Come up with your own ideas, I'll consider it. Everything should be within the rules of the forum.

Eustace-Alex Vivat?!
 
Vladimir Baskakov #:
Eustace-Alex Vivat?!

Put it this way

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Renat Akhtyamov #:



We're waiting for more... Which one is it going to be?

 
Олег avtomat #:


We're waiting for a refill again... How many more is this?

Not required.
It's moving very soon.
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Renat Akhtyamov #:
Not required.
It's moving very soon.

Why did you hide the monitoring again?

 
Олег avtomat #:

Why did you hide the monitoring again?

his system does everything on its own)

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