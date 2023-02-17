Experiment - page 241
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Oleg. in Kiev I don't know what.
And let it be as you say, and the better, the truer.
I was born and live in the USSR.
Therefore, I do not understand many things, especially the CIS.
Especially under the USSR, the whole USSR was protected.
There is no division and there should not be.
Well, it depends on whom.
What does the saying mean, "a peasant in a cottage and an old man in Kiev" mean?
Source: http://chtooznachaet.ru/chto-oznachaet-pogovorka-v-ogorode-buzina-a-v-kieve-dyadka.html
Somewhere Yusuf has disappeared, PNB judging by the signal, finally caught the trend and no comment from the author.
I have :-) pours:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/941944?source=Site+Profile+Seller
where - HE? is the green over the blue?!!!
I have :-) pours:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/941944?source=Site+Profile+Seller
where is it - OH? the flight of the green over the blue?!!!
Well this is the first time equisy has gone up so long and beautifully.
Well, this is the first time Equisy has gone up so long and beautifully.
I mean it
Yusuf is missing somewhere, PNB judging by the signal has finally caught the trend but no comments from the author.
Hello Andrei. This is due to 2 weeks of self-isolation after moving to Moscow. Yes, apparently PNB has caught the trend, the Robot is running on UPU without my knowledge or intervention. It has survived the huge onslaught of the market and now the equities are, gradually, recovering. Let's wait and hope for the best.
Hello Andrei. This is due to 2 weeks of self-isolation after moving to Moscow. Yes, apparently PNB has caught the trend, the Robot is running on UPU without my knowledge or intervention. It has survived the huge onslaught of the market and now the equities are, gradually, recovering. Let's wait and hope for the best.
Yes, one has to hope.
The person who buys a 7 out of 49 lottery ticket also hopes for the best.
He is not even embarrassed by the probability - one chance in 86 million.
It is like driving from St. Petersburg to Moscow by car and tossing a coin at any moment in the hope that the centre of the coin will fall on the winning 9mm wide strip of 750km.
Although three numbers are not difficult to guess and some people who are not good at maths have the illusion that 3 to 7 is not too far away. :))
Yes, you have to hope.
A person who buys a 7 out of 49 lottery ticket also hopes for the best.
He is not even embarrassed by the probability - one chance in 86 million.
It is like driving from St. Petersburg to Moscow by car and tossing a coin at any moment in the hope that the centre of the coin will fall on the winning strip 9mm wide of the 750km journey.
Although three numbers are not difficult to guess and some people who are not good at maths have the illusion that 3 to 7 is not too far away. :))
I personally saw a Chinese man walk into a casino, I paid attention to him, he took one 500p chip, put it on a number and it fell outHe took the chips and left.
I personally saw a Chinaman walk into a casino, I noticed him, he took one 500p chip, put it on a number, and it fell outHe took the chips and left.
He ran out of yuan, so he went in.