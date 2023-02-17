Experiment - page 176
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There. I've been asked what Mikhael1983's third nickname is)
See the demo in my profile while I'm being kind.
;)
Surely not even a couple of days of active trading will be shown, for weak )
You still have better results than Teacher Yusuf so far.
Balance and Equity are at their maximum levels.
This is the second time you've fallen short by over a thousand.
The teacher teaches how to refill. The point of PNB is to grow the depot regardless of any equity
You still have better results than Yusuf's teacher so far.
Balance and Equity are at their maximum levels.
This is the second time that you are over a thousand in deficit.
You forgot to add that, this is in cents. And this is +-10;=t from their averages, which corresponds to the volatility of major currencies.
Forgot to add that, it's in cents. And that's +-10;=t from their average values, which corresponds to the volatility of the major currencies.
Misha is twisting his arm as expected, the NDP is pouring it in.
Where is it pouring? There has been no noticeable movement so far, just a couple of % up and down.