vendor reinstatement
It doesn't cost anything to replicate the appearance of a panel.
It's always easier to create your own panel (look and feel) than to replicate someone else's. A lot easier.
On the one hand, I'm on your side. It costs nothing to replicate the appearance of the panel. But on the other hand, you are lying. You personally ripped off the panel's look and feel that you admitted in the thread with your complaint, and now you are shifting the blame onto the programmer. It's not nice to behave like that. Accordingly, my verdict is: "Serves you right. Be honest to the end.
Of course mine, I wrote the terms of reference for the EA and asked to make a panel ( only the panel was made as evgeny) and what is my fault? I have all the evidence of screenshots, correspondence, code open all can give.
I wrote my terms of reference for the EA and asked to make a panel (but the panel was made as evgeniy) and what is my fault? I have all the evidence, screenshots, correspondence, code of the open can do.
The panel is an afterthought. Your reviews are inflated - that's the reason for the blocking.
It's always easier to create your own panel (look and feel) than to replicate someone else's. A lot easier.
The dashboard is a tenfold matter. Your reviews are inflated - that's the reason for the blocking.
How do you understand that? How did I get them?
Like this:
You promise a gift in exchange for stars and a review.
There you go:
You promise a gift in exchange for stars and a review.
And yes, the same Eugene is doing the same thing and he has a whole thread on the forum about it and he does not get banned ((( It's a shame that way)
It's always easier to create your own panel (look and feel) than to replicate someone else's. Much easier.
I don't know. Maybe if your imagination is unlimited... but for me, even the name of advisor/indicator and incoming parameters are often difficult. So, if I encounter an adequate parameter name somewhere, I can repeat it without remorse.
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I have a kind of problem
I built a TS (with the expectation of later creation of the EA) (was sent to the programmer to create an EA per TOS) developer has everything done as required.
After a week later, the EA was found out that the trading panel is identical to the one from one market seller (I did not know about this situation) I learned only when I was contacted by the seller and began to demand money.
One day later, I changed the trading panel (in the advisor), so that there was no violation of my rules of the site. But after a day of changing the trading panel, I am deprived of the right to sell their products ((
advise what to do?
I corrected the problem by changing the trading panel ( connection with the programmer, so I screwed up is over, so there was no such situation )