vendor reinstatement - page 2
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I don't know. Maybe if your imagination is unlimited... but for me, I often find it difficult even to name an EA/indicator and its incoming parameters. So, if I come across an adequate parameter name somewhere, I can repeat it without any hesitation.
I am talking about the graphical panel. Technically it is very difficult to clone, so nobody does. Externally identical panels are 100% the same source.
It's about the graphic panel. Technically it's very difficult to clone, so nobody does. Identical looking panels are 100% from the same source.
That's what I mean about the panel. To make your own panel, you have to draw it. And if your imagination is stingy, you might end up with the same ugly panel.
Of course, if all dimensions are the same, it's probably the same source. To repeat is not a very easy task, although doable. And if you take the approximate size, colour, layout and names of the panel elements, there's no problem at all.
We're probably talking about different things. And it's better not to continue this dialogue. Something tells me it's not clear-cut.
That's what I mean about the panel. To make your own panel, you have to draw it. And if your imagination is stingy, you might end up with the same cheesy panel.
Of course, if all the dimensions are the same, it's probably the same source. To repeat is not a very easy task, although doable. And if you take the approximate size, colour, layout and names of the panel elements, there's no problem at all.
We're probably talking about different things. And it's better not to continue this dialogue. Something tells me it's not clear-cut.
No - it's a 100% modified copy, and you can see who copied from whom, and from the open source
no - it's a 100% modified copy, and you can see who copied from who, and from open source
I do not deny that the code is wrong (but I did not copy and steal it) (I had it put in my EA by the programmer who wrote it according to my requirements)
I will describe again how it all worked out
I invented a trading strategy (for its further transfer to the I came up with a trading strategy ( its further transferring to the trading robot ) wrote a detailed requirements ( I can attach for verification) where I wrote that I want to have a trading panel ( with certain features ) I did not specify which one and so on just a panel ( the developer at whom I sent the requirements made me an EA and in it a trading panel with 100%as evgeniy ( I KNEW NOTHING ABOUT THIS) Earlier this developer has done just this panel evgeniy
Once I got the Expert Advisor ready to order I posted it in the market ( that not knowing that this panel is like evgeniy) no one advice and so on has not stolen anyone
I think that my fault here no ( check if someone has such a panel is simply not possible ) in the mark more than 1,000 products
so after I wrote Eugene, I changed the panel to another that would not be such a /
So tell me what I have done here if I do not steal anything from anyoneI have not copied
(This is just a trading panel) not the Expert Advisor and the TS (and I have changed it), why such serious measures are taken for something I did not do (and did the programmer from whom I ordered)
no - it's a 100% modified copy, and you can see who copied from who, and from open source
My EA is posted in the Market posted April 5
This is pure conspiracy to capture someone else's code + eliminate his rival ( very unfair )
And I got ban ( Not fair) why Eugene posted my code after my EA was banned ????????????? how do you understand this ?????
The thread shows the reality of such a scheme:
A non-programmer orders an EA from Freelance. Then places it in the Market through aggressive marketing, making hundreds of sales.
The Grail!
The thread shows the reality of such a scheme:
A non-programmer orders an EA from Freelance. Then places it on Market through aggressive marketing, making hundreds of sales.
Grail!
The important thing is that I'm sure it was all designed to get me off the Market and get my EA in such a way . ((( and i got caught.
Like this:
You promise a gift in exchange for stars and a review.
WHAT can you say to that now ???? there's no feedback scam here ??? ))))
Also, please note that Eugene got access to my EA ( open source code ( thinking I got out of the way ) from the developer and posted it a couple days later as his own after he wrote a complaint against me about the panel
My EA posted in the Market posted on April 5
This is pure conspiracy to capture someone else's code + remove the competition ( very unfair)
And I got a ban (( Not fair) why Eugene posts my code after my EA banished????????????? how do you understand this ?????
write to servicedesk
write to servicedesk