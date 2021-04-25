vendor reinstatement - page 4
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A programmer has written a program and distributed copies and suddenly two speculators meet and we think - which one is right?
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If - to deal with the experts - there cannot be many of them, they are almost all written in the same code - the letters and pictures are changed and that's it!
The programmer wrote the program and distributed copies and suddenly the two speculators met and we think - which one of them is right?
it's not even about the software, it's just about the panel!
But Aksenov turned out to be a crafty guy and took advantage of an inoffensive situation (the appearance of a toolbar) to get hold of the code of Vitaliy's software.
The question is: who acted more unfairly? ???
A programmer has written a program and distributed copies and suddenly two speculators meet and we think - which one is right?
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
If - to deal with the experts - there cannot be many of them, they are almost all written in the same code - the letters and pictures are changed and that's it!
it's not even about the programme, it's just about the panel!
But Aksenov turned out to be a crafty guy who took advantage of an innocuous situation (the appearance of a toolbar) to get hold of the code of Vitaliy's programme.
The question is: who acted more unfairly? ???
Are you a girl from the same Ward 6?
Windows too has only the windows that made it popular. To the user, the Dashboard is exactly what customers associate with the program itself.
Are you the girl from the same Ward 6?
Are you the girl from the same Ward 6?
Don't make me get mad at you! :D
You can go on without me amongst your "friends". You'll be on the same list.For using my name and links without my consent, please respond to the moderators
You can go on without me amongst your "friends". One list to goFor using my name and links without my consent, please respond to the moderators