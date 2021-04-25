vendor reinstatement - page 4

New comment
  

значит вы в общем сговоре с целью завладения моего кода и убрать конкурента ( Теперь все ясно ) можете не комментировать и не продолжать !

You're having Napoleon mania, see a specialist.



[Deleted]  

A programmer has written a program and distributed copies and suddenly two speculators meet and we think - which one is right?

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

If - to deal with the experts - there cannot be many of them, they are almost all written in the same code - the letters and pictures are changed and that's it!

 
SanAlex:
The programmer wrote the program and distributed copies and suddenly the two speculators met and we think - which one of them is right?

it's not even about the software, it's just about the panel!

But Aksenov turned out to be a crafty guy and took advantage of an inoffensive situation (the appearance of a toolbar) to get hold of the code of Vitaliy's software.
The question is: who acted more unfairly? ???

 
SanAlex:

A programmer has written a program and distributed copies and suddenly two speculators meet and we think - which one is right?

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

If - to deal with the experts - there cannot be many of them, they are almost all written in the same code - the letters and pictures are changed and that's it!

except they made me the scapegoat ((((( very rightly
 
Olesya Martynenko:

it's not even about the programme, it's just about the panel!

But Aksenov turned out to be a crafty guy who took advantage of an innocuous situation (the appearance of a toolbar) to get hold of the code of Vitaliy's programme.
The question is: who acted more unfairly? ???

Are you a girl from the same Ward 6?

Windows too has only the windows that made it popular. To the user, the Dashboard is exactly what customers associate with the program itself.

 
Respected professionals and site administration ! Make a sober assessment of what happened, don't disappoint the owners of the vitaly products you bought !
 
Evgenii Aksenov:

Are you the girl from the same Ward 6?

Insulting girls is so masculine! Well done! A real man!
 
Evgenii Aksenov:

Are you the girl from the same Ward 6?

Don't make me get mad at you! :D

 

You can go on without me amongst your "friends". You'll be on the same list.

For using my name and links without my consent, please respond to the moderators
 
Evgenii Aksenov:

You can go on without me amongst your "friends". One list to go

For using my name and links without my consent, please respond to the moderators
Yeah, well, the law isn't your thing.
1234567
New comment