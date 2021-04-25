vendor reinstatement - page 3
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Not only that.... What about customers who have bought the product and cannot use it now? This is a spit in the face of customers, both from Eugene and some programmer, as well as from the mql5 site.
The copyright of the code, no matter what is ordered there, always belongs to the programmer. Unless otherwise stipulated. If so, it is a different matter and not our compilation.
In any case, it is the buyers of the products who suffer the most in such a situation. The site got its % of sales, so did the author... and the buyers were left at the bottom of the barrel.
It turns out that users of the site's products are not protected from losses? This is not fair...
In any case, it is the buyers of the products who suffer the most in such a situation. The site got its % of sales, the author too... and the buyers are left at the bottom of the barrel.
It turns out that users of the site's products are not protected from losses? That's not fair...
Two of the most popular browsers are made on the same "engine". Two popular brands make computers on the same processors.
Shall we patent variable names or phrases ?
Products whose author has been removed can continue to be downloaded within the limits of the remaining licences. In this case, purchasers are protected.
You keep using other people's material for your own PR
Who gave you permission to use a link to my personal blog?
Have you even heard of copyright?!!!
You made a mistake by using the look of my programs in 3(!) of your EAs, misleading customers
In addition, it was not a replica, it was exactly the same code that was inserted on purpose, you yourself have written that you liked the panel and you "did that".
But in fact you used my code.
Now you continue to reflect on a situation in which you are 100% wrong and continue to rake up attention and PR on yourself
You keep using other people's material for your own PR
Who gave you permission to use a link to my personal blog?
Have you even heard of copyright?!!!
You have made a mistake by using the look of my programs in 3(!) of your EAs, misleading customers
In addition, it was not a replica, it was exactly the same code that was inserted on purpose, you yourself have written that you liked the panel and you "did that".
But in fact you used my code.
Now you continue to reflect on the situation in which you are 100% wrong and continue to rake up attention and PR
Oh my god on I do not need your code panel I did not take it !!! We did it one and the same person did not you understand more ((((( read above posts
And why do not you write that you got the code of my robot and as soon as I blocked you updated one of yours and put on sale (about this you do not write)
And yes I am not PR I just want to solve the problem if you do not understand??? Why do I PR if I can not sell products?
Products whose author has been removed can continue to be downloaded within the limits of the remaining licences. In this case, purchasers are protected.
My programmer denies giving you the code, for one thing.
I got the code of the program to which you are referring in the same way as you did. There is no plagiarism on my part.
The program is currently being withdrawn from sale and will be completely redesigned to rid it of the "toxic" code
Everything you are starting to stir up here is just revenge and PR. You are not admitting your mistakes, you are trying to smear me. Using my name, my links without my consent
I ask the administration of the forum to remove this thread, as a disputed situation on the code has already been reviewed by the Administration and made its verdict
If they thought I was using your code, shut me down. But it turns out the opposite, in fact you are using someone else's code and pretend to be a sheep.
Misleading customers, unfair marketing, and simply distracting from your work.
My programmer denies giving you the code, for one thing.
I got the code of the program to which you are referring in the same way as you did. There is no plagiarism on my part.
The program is currently being withdrawn from sale and will be completely redesigned to rid it of the "toxic" code
Everything you are starting to stir up here is just revenge and PR. You are not admitting your mistakes, you are trying to smear me. Using my name, my links without my consent
I ask the administration of the forum to remove this thread, as a disputed situation on the code has already been reviewed by the Administration and made its verdict
If they thought I was using your code, shut me down. But it turns out the opposite, in fact you are using someone else's code and pretend to be a sheep.
Misleading customers, unfair marketing, and simply distracting from your work.