Charles Dow's theory - page 98
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Well I am not interested in such predictions, there are hundreds of them on the internet, that Gunn that astrology, 10 years digging theories alone millions of letters and numbers, but no real practical proof so far, I have encountered different predictions since 2008, then there was an influx of astrologers, ancestors of Gunn ) etc. and where are they all? Probably resting in the Canaries :-)
Gunn is not astrology at all...the most correct and sound method. The only thing hidden under the Masonic fashion, but the time was like that. And he's one of those
I was going to write something else, but my computer crashed with a BSOD.
apparently doesn't want me to share the grail :-)
mystique...
well, read the books, they rule.
I was going to write something else, but my computer crashed with a BSOD.
apparently doesn't want me to share the grail :-)
mystique...
Anyway, read the books, they rule.
Everyone should have his own grail right? )
It's not mysticism... it's synchronicity, it's from the realm of PNB.
I was unclear about the wavelength there. The condition was that the length should not be less than 200 pips. These waves include all long and short, but not less than 200.
Marat, it's not a prediction, it's a 20 year statistic. If you don't use statistics, then definitely go to astrology :)
Sorry, I didn't understand it ). I am familiar with statistics for a long time. And your method is not the Grail according to you?
Great research! Every post today is a pointer to the Grail Path.
Typical distribution of intraday volatility, with a smaller peak in Europe and a larger and wider peak in the Americas. Is this a revelation?
not the Grail according to you?
Yes, there are some patterns. But to use separately is not enough information.
Yes I've already realised that there is a variable name, my inattention. Thanks for the clarification.
By unknown n I was referring to n from the table.
I thought the table showed the main variables.
I also first thought of n as the sample length. But the table also has n, and it's double. This confused me.
That's why I got ambiguous interpretation of en. What en means Yusuf))
We need to distinguish N from n
N- sampling, that's what Eugene is talking about;
It is not clear to me, though I myself, for the first time in history, have analytically derived the precise formula for its calculation and applied it in practice in the indicator code.
I was going to write something else, but my computer crashed with a BSOD.
apparently doesn't want me to share the grail :-)
mystique...
Anyway, read the books, they rule.
Exactly! Upload the Grail as a whole, not in parts).
Minimum wave sizes in five-digit points. One day - 100 per cent. EURUSD 2000-2020.
What timezone isthe timeon the chart?