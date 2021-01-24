Charles Dow's theory - page 99
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We need to distinguish N from n
N- sampling, as Eugene talks about;
n - order of trade process, calculation parameter of Euler's Gamma distribution, it is not clear to me, though I myself, for the first time in history, have derived the analytically exact formula of its calculation and applied it in practice in the indicator's code.
Yusuf, build the data for the following series:
14.01.2021 / 1,21576
15.01.2021 / 1,21528
18.01.2021 / 1,20778
19.01.2021 / 1,20773
Exactly! Ship the Grail as a whole, not in parts)
Load oranges by the barrel :-)
What time zone is thetimeon the chart?
Due to the fact that there are so many countries involved in the foreign exchange market from so many different time zones on Earth, the forex market used to be based on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to eliminate confusion. Nowadays, GMT is considered outdated and is replaced by Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). The server time in RoboForex differs from UTC by 2 hours (UTC+2). In summer, due to Daylight Saving Time, it becomes UTC+3.
Yusuf construct the data for the following row:
14.01.2021 / 1,21576
15.01.2021 / 1,21528
18.01.2021 / 1,20778
19.01.2021 / 1,20773
Please
This is the first time I have seen values of n
It turns out that there is something wrong in _Forecast_v12, I don't see any similar data.
I'm going to check now Exel counts the price branches correctly:
Error in the indicator code
Interesting, the value of n=13.2012549 is intriguing!
line 1=1/((SUM(GZ:GZ)-HB3-2*ABS(SUM(HF:HF))*If(GR3<0;-1;1))/GV3)+HARMARASP(GY3/HN3;HM3;1;1)*HR3*EASY(GR3<0;-1;1))
line 2=1/((SUM(GZ:GZ)-HB3-2*ABS(SUM(HF:HF))*If(GS3<0;-1;1))/GV3)+HARMARASP(GY3/HN3;HM3;1;1)*HR3*If(GS3<0;-1;1))This conditional transition the programmers didn't know!
Let me check Exel counts the price branches correctly:The programmers didn't know this conditional transition!
what do you mean, a terrible mystery?
necessary or not?
ROTFL :-)
100 pages of discussions.... the author just gave the wrong formula and didn't notice it himself
Has anyone figured out Yusuf's excel file?
I don't.