Charles Dow's theory - page 79

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Evgeniy Chumakov:


Re-read it again and again until you understand the question.

I understand you to begin with, take 4 bars before zero bar, forecast to make 4 bars after zero bar.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Also a way out. Let's do it and see. Give me 4 bars of instrument history at closing prices so I don't know where they came from.

here


 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Also a way out. Let's do it and see. Give me 4 bars of instrument history at closing prices so I don't know where they came from.


I said take it on D1 a month ago and so on ...

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

The point is that he doesn't want to show it all in a nutshell, the kitchen from the inside, you know why. Predicting an unrealistic future is not a crock of shit.

Go on, don't embarrass yourself.

 
Iurii Tokman:

here


Please:

 
Fast235:

Don't embarrass yourself.

You must have a problem with humor.)

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

You're welcome:

Fixed.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

Please:

Does the result of your prediction change if you take not 4 candles but say 44?

 
Marat Zeidaliyev:

You must have a problem with humour.)

You don't have time for that.

 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:

You're welcome:

cpsb

what does this table mean ?

what is n ? how do i calculate it ?

1...727374757677787980818283848586...114
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