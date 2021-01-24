Charles Dow's theory - page 79
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Re-read it again and again until you understand the question.
I understand you to begin with, take 4 bars before zero bar, forecast to make 4 bars after zero bar.
Also a way out. Let's do it and see. Give me 4 bars of instrument history at closing prices so I don't know where they came from.
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Also a way out. Let's do it and see. Give me 4 bars of instrument history at closing prices so I don't know where they came from.
I said take it on D1 a month ago and so on ...
The point is that he doesn't want to show it all in a nutshell, the kitchen from the inside, you know why. Predicting an unrealistic future is not a crock of shit.
Go on, don't embarrass yourself.
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Please:
Don't embarrass yourself.
You must have a problem with humor.)
You're welcome:
Fixed.
Please:
Does the result of your prediction change if you take not 4 candles but say 44?
You must have a problem with humour.)
You don't have time for that.
You're welcome:
cpsb
what does this table mean ?
what is n ? how do i calculate it ?