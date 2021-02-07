How and where best to post real account monitoring for all forum members to see? - page 4
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Юсуф, всё будет хорошо. Главное смотри что кушаешь.
Сало, чеснок. перец кушай. И молоко чаще.
Общими усилиями победим этот рынок. Береги себя.
Thank you very much, Alexander, for your support!
I sincerely wish you, Yusuf, good health and much strength!
Thank you, Alexander and Oleg, for your support!
Forced to raise to 300, deposit raised by $3 in 3 hours to 63. When I get back from work we will continue the debate and the robot will work uninterrupted. Yosuf, we will continue the debate, while the robot will work continuously. Mathematics will prove who is the master of the earth!
Yosuf, save your nerves, no need to prove anything to anyone!
Mathematicians are honoured and respected!!!
But those who have a lot of money, they do not care about mathematics - they turn all the theorems and laws in their favour).
The market is psychology + money. Spit it out, mathematics can't handle it. Mathematics is an exact science and money + psychology is not predictable - animal instinct.
Good health to you, Yusuf. How's the trading today?
Thanks, everything is flowing as planned. Saved a picture on MKL5 communeti from the UPU terminal wishing for a link to this picture, can't find it. Can you give me a hint, please.
Yosuf, save your nerves, no need to prove anything to anyone!
Mathematicians are honoured and respected!!!
But those who have a lot of money, they don't care about mathematics - they will turn all theorems and laws in their favour )
The market is psychology + money. Spit it out, mathematics can't handle it. Mathematics is an exact science and money + psychology is not predictable - animal instinct.
Thanks for the good wishes and guidance!
Thanks, everything is flowing as planned. Saved a picture on MKL5 communeti from the UPU terminal wishing for a link to this picture, can't find it. Can you give me a hint?
Do it again, the browser will open with this picture. Copy the link and paste it here.
Do it again, the browser will open with the image. Copy the link and put it here.
I did so, ATS works now on TF M5, it used to work on TF M1:
Another way to save: ATC in shock!