ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 8
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3713.12
Presumably US equities will rally higher in the morning.
forecast is correct
To what level will the rouble rise?
it's all a bit strange, America's growing market against the backdrop of a strengthening ruble, or rather the ruble against their backdrop....
What level will the rouble rise to?
Nah, it might go below 70, but not for long. There are no prerequisites yet.
Sber has kissed the 279 level, with nothing left before 280.
Looks like 300 this year, and if the trend continues, 350 and 400 next year.
No, it might go below 70, but not for long. There are no prerequisites yet.
As Russia is a gas station, the precondition is that oil goes up, without any TESLA APPLE MSFT technologies, the situation is simplified and we are only looking at oil.
I guess if it goes to 60 roubles it will be closer to 65
Sber has kissed the 279 level, with nothing left before 280.
It looks like we will see 300 this year, and if the trend continues, we will see 350 and 400 next year.
Now the blotters are coming. They are picking up too many assets in different directions. And while with Gostech it will not be clear, it is unlikely there will be a multiple growth.
As Russia is a petrol station, the premise is the same: oil goes up, without any TESLA APPLE MSFT technology, the situation becomes simpler, so we look only at oil.
I guess if it goes to 60 RUR it will be closer to 65
They will not let the dollar fall drastically against the rouble. We need money in rubles. And there are a lot of instruments. Of course it would be lower without it. But the management has its own views on the ruble).
Why was Cinemark down? Was it because they cancelled priority for premieres in cinemas or something else?
There doesn't seem to be much else.
Entered 13.90 and came out at 15, a very good drop.