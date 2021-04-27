ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 8

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Yuriy Zaytsev:

3713.12

Presumably US equities will rally higher in the morning.

forecast is correct

 
To what level will the rouble rise?
There is talk of 65
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
To what level will the rouble rise?
There's talk of 65

it's all a bit strange, America's growing market against the backdrop of a strengthening ruble, or rather the ruble against their backdrop....

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:
What level will the rouble rise to?
There's talk of 65.

Nah, it might go below 70, but not for long. There are no prerequisites yet.

 

Sber has kissed the 279 level, with nothing left before 280.

Looks like 300 this year, and if the trend continues, 350 and 400 next year.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

No, it might go below 70, but not for long. There are no prerequisites yet.

As Russia is a gas station, the precondition is that oil goes up, without any TESLA APPLE MSFT technologies, the situation is simplified and we are only looking at oil.

I guess if it goes to 60 roubles it will be closer to 65

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Sber has kissed the 279 level, with nothing left before 280.

It looks like we will see 300 this year, and if the trend continues, we will see 350 and 400 next year.

Now the blotters are coming. They are picking up too many assets in different directions. And while with Gostech it will not be clear, it is unlikely there will be a multiple growth.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

As Russia is a petrol station, the premise is the same: oil goes up, without any TESLA APPLE MSFT technology, the situation becomes simpler, so we look only at oil.

I guess if it goes to 60 RUR it will be closer to 65

They will not let the dollar fall drastically against the rouble. We need money in rubles. And there are a lot of instruments. Of course it would be lower without it. But the management has its own views on the ruble).

 
Why did Cinemark fall? Was it because they cancelled the priority of premieres in cinemas or something else?
 
Aleksey Mavrin:
Why was Cinemark down? Was it because they cancelled priority for premieres in cinemas or something else?

There doesn't seem to be much else.

Entered 13.90 and came out at 15, a very good drop.

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