ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020
Yesterday 30.11.2020 SBER volumes
|12,412,896.169.499851 BUY
|15,513,357,069.500143
|SELL
The first with a weight over 1
|Number
|Company name
|Symbol
|Business sector
|Index weight (in %)
|1
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL
|IT
|3.911126
|2
|Microsoft Corporation
|MSFT
|IT
|3.082336
|3
|Amazon.com Inc.
|AMZN
|Internet
|2.688036
|4
|Facebook Inc. Class A
|FB
|Internet
|1.835431
|5
|JPMorgan Chase & Co.
|JPM
|Banks
|1.707639
|6
|Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B
|BRK.B
|Finance
|1.703224
|7
|Johnson & Johnson
|JNJ
|Health
|1.527487
|8
|Alphabet Inc. Class C
|GOOG
|Internet
|1.454123
|9
|Alphabet Inc. Class A
|GOOGL
|Internet
|1.437765
|10
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|XOM
|Energy
|1.336511
|11
|Bank of America Corporation
|BAC
|Banks
|1.328856
|12
|Wells Fargo & Company
|WFC
|Banks
|1.079804
|13
|Intel Corporation
|INTC
|Semiconductor Industry
|1.025674
IT
|Number
|Company name
|Symbol
|Sector of activity
|Weight in the index (in %)
|1
|Apple Inc.
|AAPL
|IT
|3.911126
|2
|Microsoft Corporation
|MSFT
|IT
|3.082336
|16
|Cisco Systems Inc.
|CSCO
|IT
|0.945091
|38
|International Business Machines Corporation
|IBM
|IT
|0.582487
|54
|Accenture Plc Class A
|ACN
|IT
|0.424988
|59
|PayPal Holdings Inc.
|PYPL
|IT
|0.382384
|100
|Activision Blizzard Inc.
|ATVI
|IT
|0.242123
|114
|Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A
|CTSH
|IT
|0.208265
|145
|HP Inc.
|HPQ
|IT
|0.166355
|147
|Electronic Arts Inc.
|EA
|IT
|0.164531
|182
|Western Digital Corporation
|WDC
|IT
|0.128820
|183
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
|HPE
|IT
|0.127532
|184
|DXC Technology Co.
|DXC
|IT
|0.126888
|201
|Red Hat Inc.
|RHT
|IT
|0.116775
|266
|Harris Corporation
|HRS
|IT
|0.079842
|271
|Global Payments Inc.
|GPN
|IT
|0.078895
|281
|Motorola Solutions Inc.
|MSI
|IT
|0.074780
|287
|Seagate Technology PLC
|STX
|IT
|0.073366
|392
|Gartner Inc.
|IT
|IT
|0.048125
|394
|CA Inc.
|CA
|IT
|0.047949
|400
|Alliance Data Systems Corporation
|ADS
|IT
|0.047225
|424
|Juniper Networks Inc.
|JNPR
|IT
|0.042124
|430
|F5 Networks Inc.
|FFIV
|IT
|0.040313
|475
|Xerox Corporation
|XRX
|IT
|0.028042
|476
|CSRA Inc.
|CSRA
|IT
|0.028032
|Number
|Company name
|Symbol
|Sector of activity
|Weight in the index (in %)
|32
|Oracle Corporation
|ORCL
|Software
|0.677823
|49
|Adobe Systems Incorporated
|ADBE
|Software
|0.458341
|185
|Autodesk Inc.
|ADSK
|Software
|0.126026
|294
|Symantec Corporation
|SYMC
|SOFTWARE
|0.071626
|336
|ANSYS Inc.
|ANSS
|SOFTWARE
|0.060121
|358
|Synopsys Inc.
|SNPS
|Software
|0.055861
|401
|Cadence Design Systems Inc.
|CDNS
|Software
|0.047194
|Number
|Company name
|Symbol
|Sector of activity
|Weight in the index (in %)
|19
|Pfizer Inc.
|PFE
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.927105
|24
|AbbVie Inc.
|ABBV
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.807888
|34
|Merck & Co. Inc.
|MRK
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.640942
|70
|Eli Lilly and Company
|LLY
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.324182
|77
|CVS Health Corporation
|CVS
|Sales of pharmaceuticals
|0.293318
|92
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|WBA
|Drug Sales
|0.255903
|102
|Allergan plc
|AGN
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.231197
|135
|Zoetis Inc. Class A
|ZTS
|Pharmaceutical
|0.175282
|236
|Mylan N.V.
|MYL
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.096047
|390
|Perrigo Co. Plc
|PRGO
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.048330
Is there any point in having the same threads?
Rotate once a month, quite handy, otherwise it's inconvenient to read long portmanteaus.
Rotate once a month, quite handy, otherwise it's inconvenient to read a long ramble.
I agree.
Yuri, I support the theme! ready to help with flooding discussions :)
s.w. Without such topics it seems that the forum has been taken over by bugs and second graders))
Yuri, I support the theme! ready to help with flooding discussions :)
s.w. without such topics it seems that the forum has been taken over by bugs and second graders))
For now, the market has a good breakthrough SBER/SBERP and already 270 and even 280 do not seem to be a space, and there and to 300 on the doorstep,
To the bears on Sberbank the market was very sympathetic and it seems that they gladly took away stoppers above 260.
There is talk about a sharp rise in DSKY; the paper surged by more than 20%, breaking through a historical high on the news about a buyback of securities by Altus Capital at a price higher than the secondary market, the price is said to be 160. Although the fact of the buyback has not happened yet, the bids were initially planned to start on December 3, but the date was moved to 2.M oreover, the given security has very good dividend yield, about 9%. However, especially vigilant and probably lucky bears shorted from 150, or informed and knowledgeable bulls fixed the profit, the paper fell to 141 and froze, waiting for developments. Whether the entry to the region of 150-160 is possible in the nearest future. It is interesting, if during the first few days of December it will continue to fly higher, or the paper will fall back.
12:11, 30 November 2020
Detsky Mir shares surge above 20% on Moscow Exchange
Moscow. November 30. INTERFAX.RU - Detsky Mir shares surged more than 20% in trading on Monday and hit a new historic high on the news of a security buyback by Altus Capital investment company at a price above the secondary market.
Detsky Mir shares gained 149.08 rubles (+19.2%) by 11:59 a.m. on the Moscow Exchange, trading at a high of 151.42 rubles (+21%) and over 3.258 billion rubles.
Altus Capital investment company, established by UFG Wealth Management, wantsto buy up to 29.9% of shares(up to 220.961 million securities) of Detsky Mir and has sent an offer to shareholders of the retailer at the price of 160 rubles per share. The bid collection will start on 3 December. The proposed price is a record high for Detsky Mir shares and is based on the company's valuation of RUB 118.24bn, the potential buyer said in a statement.
The price implies a 27.9% premium to the closing price of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, November 27 (RUB 125.12 per share), a 43.2% premium to the weighted average price over six months (RUB 111.74) and a 42.9% premium to the retailer's last SPO price in September (RUB 112).
Thus, if the deal is sold in full, Altus Capital will pay RUB 35.35bn for 29.9% of Detsky Mir.
Altus Capital's offer does not apply to holders of shares in the US and dependent territories.
Something similar has already happened with Yandex shares when the sale of Tinkoff Bank to Yandex was announced. In any case, the coming days of December are likely to be very merry for this security.
Who areAltus Capital?
Altus Capital was founded in 2014 by two partners of UFG Wealth Management Ltd, Oksana Kuchura and Dmitry Klenov. It specialises in direct investments in fast-growing companies, with an average investment horizon of one to five years. Focuses on projects from Russia and the CIS. http://altusca.ru/#team
Not a single English name :-)
If the name of the founder and owner was Warren Buffett, then this stock would clearly drive the quotes above the 160 mark.
Purchase orders will begin on December 2, not 3 as planned, and will be completed on December 18.
The change of the date from 3 to 2 is interesting and what is the rush, maybe they are afraid of price hike above 160?
- 2020.12.01
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01.12.2020 S$P 500
If the trend continues into the morning, most US equities will go up.