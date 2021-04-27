ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020

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01.12.2020 S$P 500

If the trend continues into the morning, most US equities will go up.



 

Yesterday 30.11.2020 SBER volumes

12,412,896.169.499851 BUY
15,513,357,069.500143 SELL
 

01.12.2020 cut 07:23

Looks like there will be an upward move for most US stocks at the start of the day.

difference 3657.12 to 3623.8833.24

 

The first with a weight over 1

Number Company name Symbol Business sector Index weight (in %)
1 Apple Inc. AAPL IT 3.911126
2 Microsoft Corporation MSFT IT 3.082336
3 Amazon.com Inc. AMZN Internet 2.688036
4 Facebook Inc. Class A FB Internet 1.835431
5 JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM Banks 1.707639
6 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B BRK.B Finance 1.703224
7 Johnson & Johnson JNJ Health 1.527487
8 Alphabet Inc. Class C GOOG Internet 1.454123
9 Alphabet Inc. Class A GOOGL Internet 1.437765
10 Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM Energy 1.336511
11 Bank of America Corporation BAC Banks 1.328856
12 Wells Fargo & Company WFC Banks 1.079804
13 Intel Corporation INTC Semiconductor Industry 1.025674
Files:
6sqwn2_SP500.zip  37 kb
 

IT

Number Company name Symbol Sector of activity Weight in the index (in %)
1 Apple Inc. AAPL IT 3.911126
2 Microsoft Corporation MSFT IT 3.082336
16 Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO IT 0.945091
38 International Business Machines Corporation IBM IT 0.582487
54 Accenture Plc Class A ACN IT 0.424988
59 PayPal Holdings Inc. PYPL IT 0.382384
100 Activision Blizzard Inc. ATVI IT 0.242123
114 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Class A CTSH IT 0.208265
145 HP Inc. HPQ IT 0.166355
147 Electronic Arts Inc. EA IT 0.164531
182 Western Digital Corporation WDC IT 0.128820
183 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. HPE IT 0.127532
184 DXC Technology Co. DXC IT 0.126888
201 Red Hat Inc. RHT IT 0.116775
266 Harris Corporation HRS IT 0.079842
271 Global Payments Inc. GPN IT 0.078895
281 Motorola Solutions Inc. MSI IT 0.074780
287 Seagate Technology PLC STX IT 0.073366
392 Gartner Inc. IT IT 0.048125
394 CA Inc. CA IT 0.047949
400 Alliance Data Systems Corporation ADS IT 0.047225
424 Juniper Networks Inc. JNPR IT 0.042124
430 F5 Networks Inc. FFIV IT 0.040313
475 Xerox Corporation XRX IT 0.028042
476 CSRA Inc. CSRA IT 0.028032


Number Company name Symbol Sector of activity Weight in the index (in %)
32 Oracle Corporation ORCL Software 0.677823
49 Adobe Systems Incorporated ADBE Software 0.458341
185 Autodesk Inc. ADSK Software 0.126026
294 Symantec Corporation SYMC SOFTWARE 0.071626
336 ANSYS Inc. ANSS SOFTWARE 0.060121
358 Synopsys Inc. SNPS Software 0.055861
401 Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS Software 0.047194


Number Company name Symbol Sector of activity Weight in the index (in %)
19 Pfizer Inc. PFE Pharmaceuticals 0.927105
24 AbbVie Inc. ABBV Pharmaceuticals 0.807888
34 Merck & Co. Inc. MRK Pharmaceuticals 0.640942
70 Eli Lilly and Company LLY Pharmaceuticals 0.324182
77 CVS Health Corporation CVS Sales of pharmaceuticals 0.293318
92 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA Drug Sales 0.255903
102 Allergan plc AGN Pharmaceuticals 0.231197
135 Zoetis Inc. Class A ZTS Pharmaceutical 0.175282
236 Mylan N.V. MYL Pharmaceuticals 0.096047
390 Perrigo Co. Plc PRGO Pharmaceuticals 0.048330
 
Is there any point in having the same topics?
 
prostotrader:
Is there any point in having the same threads?

Rotate once a month, quite handy, otherwise it's inconvenient to read long portmanteaus.

 

Indices in the moment


 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Rotate once a month, quite handy, otherwise it's inconvenient to read a long ramble.

I agree.

 

Yuri, I support the theme! ready to help with flooding discussions :)

s.w. Without such topics it seems that the forum has been taken over by bugs and second graders))

 
Aleksey Mavrin:

Yuri, I support the theme! ready to help with flooding discussions :)

s.w. without such topics it seems that the forum has been taken over by bugs and second graders))

Thank you.
02.11.2020

For now, the market has a good breakthrough SBER/SBERP and already 270 and even 280 do not seem to be a space, and there and to 300 on the doorstep,

To the bears on Sberbank the market was very sympathetic and it seems that they gladly took away stoppers above 260.


There is talk about a sharp rise in DSKY; the paper surged by more than 20%, breaking through a historical high on the news about a buyback of securities by Altus Capital at a price higher than the secondary market, the price is said to be 160. Although the fact of the buyback has not happened yet, the bids were initially planned to start on December 3, but the date was moved to 2.M oreover, the given security has very good dividend yield, about 9%. However, especially vigilant and probably lucky bears shorted from 150, or informed and knowledgeable bulls fixed the profit, the paper fell to 141 and froze, waiting for developments. Whether the entry to the region of 150-160 is possible in the nearest future. It is interesting, if during the first few days of December it will continue to fly higher, or the paper will fall back.

At the same time, the management of Detsky Mir claims that there are no clear agreements with Alus Capital.



Interesting text:

ECONOMICS
12:11, 30 November 2020

Detsky Mir shares surge above 20% on Moscow Exchange

Moscow. November 30. INTERFAX.RU - Detsky Mir shares surged more than 20% in trading on Monday and hit a new historic high on the news of a security buyback by Altus Capital investment company at a price above the secondary market.

Detsky Mir shares gained 149.08 rubles (+19.2%) by 11:59 a.m. on the Moscow Exchange, trading at a high of 151.42 rubles (+21%) and over 3.258 billion rubles.

Altus Capital investment company, established by UFG Wealth Management, wantsto buy up to 29.9% of shares(up to 220.961 million securities) of Detsky Mir and has sent an offer to shareholders of the retailer at the price of 160 rubles per share. The bid collection will start on 3 December. The proposed price is a record high for Detsky Mir shares and is based on the company's valuation of RUB 118.24bn, the potential buyer said in a statement.

The price implies a 27.9% premium to the closing price of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Friday, November 27 (RUB 125.12 per share), a 43.2% premium to the weighted average price over six months (RUB 111.74) and a 42.9% premium to the retailer's last SPO price in September (RUB 112).

Thus, if the deal is sold in full, Altus Capital will pay RUB 35.35bn for 29.9% of Detsky Mir.

Altus Capital's offer does not apply to holders of shares in the US and dependent territories.


Something similar has already happened with Yandex shares when the sale of Tinkoff Bank to Yandex was announced. In any case, the coming days of December are likely to be very merry for this security.


Who areAltus Capital?

Altus Capital was founded in 2014 by two partners of UFG Wealth Management Ltd, Oksana Kuchura and Dmitry Klenov. It specialises in direct investments in fast-growing companies, with an average investment horizon of one to five years. Focuses on projects from Russia and the CIS. http://altusca.ru/#team

Not a single English name :-)

If the name of the founder and owner was Warren Buffett, then this stock would clearly drive the quotes above the 160 mark.


Purchase orders will begin on December 2, not 3 as planned, and will be completed on December 18.

The change of the date from 3 to 2 is interesting and what is the rush, maybe they are afraid of price hike above 160?



Экономика - Новости Интерфакс
Экономика - Новости Интерфакс
  • 2020.12.01
  • www.interfax.ru
Новости экономики информационного агентства Интерфакс.
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