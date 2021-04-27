ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 3
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are buying, there is demand for a cheap Tesla
The masters of life came and turned everything into the green zone.
USDX continues to fall
Who are the masters of life? And what is the green zone? IMHO, at the Peak they just sold a surplus of stock and now they will buy more downstairs because they sold high, they are buying cheap.
Are you kidding? The cowboys came in and pushed the stale sewer. eh... Don't accuse me of lack of patriotism.
You don't know what a green zone is? You're kidding again.
Continuation of the fall of the USDX
I don't look at the two three, but at the stock spectrum, and the SP500 flag is the coolest, you can just look at it.
Are you kidding me? Cowboys, come and push a stagnant sewer. eh... don't accuse me of lack of patriotism.
You don't know what a green zone is? You're kidding again.
seriously, i don't know
I don't look at the two three - but the stock spectrum, and the SP500 is the coolest flag, you can just look at it.
Me too, with the S&P almost standing still the USDX continues to fall so they fall together) the S&P is now reacting to news on a vaccine approved for use in the UK)
Seriously, I don't know.
It's not all there, just a selection of what I'm interested in.
Before our friends at 17:30 Moscow time, everything was red, friends from across the ocean almost everything was green.
Especially I was glad about the CNK trade, I entered with a pending order at the first "bumps" of the friends and almost all deal was done for the day, at the moment.
This interactive chart tracks the relationship between the S&P 500 market index and the gold price.
The number shows how many ounces of gold it would take to buy the S&P 500 in any given month.
This interactive chart tracks the relationship between the S&P 500 market index and the gold price.
The number shows how many ounces of gold it would take to buy the S&P 500 in any given month.
Handsome!
03.12.2020 cut at 07:40