ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 11

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12.12.2020 Oil up 6 weeks in a row



     

    12.12.2020 Sberbank shares go into the horizon and the 300 target is no longer as cosmic.

    08 December 2020, 14:42

    • Gref says Sberbank stock is undervalued
     
    6 stocks with highdividends for the next 12 months
    • Tatneft-p (Dividend yield: 13.6%)
    • Norilsk Nickel (Dividend yield: 10.6-13.7%)
    • Detsky Mir (Dividend yield: 10.1-12.7%)
    • LSR (Dividend yield: 10.9%)
    • MTS (Dividend yield: 10.6%)
    • Unipro (Dividend yield: 8.3%-11.9%)
     
    Yuriy Zaytsev:
    6 stocks with highdividends for the next 12 months
    • Tatneft-p (Dividend yield: 13.6%)
    • Norilsk Nickel (Dividend yield: 10.6%-13.7%)
    • Detsky Mir (Dividend yield: 10.1-12.7%)
    • LSR (Dividend yield: 10.9%)
    • MTS (Dividend yield: 10.6%)
    • Unipro (Dividend yield: 8.3%-11.9%)

    And what about SurgutNefteGas

     
    Aleksey Mavrin:

    What about SurgutNefteGas?

    Oh yes, they are promising yields in 2021 of around 18% in 2019

     
    Kiwi is being attack ed again
    Американцы засудят Qiwi из-за проблем с Центробанком
    Американцы засудят Qiwi из-за проблем с Центробанком
    • 2020.12.14
    • www.cnews.ru
    Американские юридические фирмы Rosen Law и Schall law начали подготовку коллективных исков к платежной системе Qiwi от ее миноритарных акционеров. До этого Центробанк приостановил некоторые операции банка «Киви» из-за нарушений требований к отчетности, что и послужило причиной подачи исков. В США готовятся коллективные иски против Qiwi...
     

    14.12.2020 23:54


     

    15.12.2020 16:57

    Sometimes it's very interesting just to watch the bears and bulls fighting intraday!

    The bulls stubbornly keep the bears below 277.10

    I wonder whose hide will solemnly decorate today's profile on the sber!

    From the level of 195.15 there are not only bears skins in the lobby and the kitchen, but also in the shed!


     
    Yuriy Zaytsev:

    15.12.2020 16:57

    Sometimes it's very interesting just to watch the bears and bulls fighting intraday!

    The bulls stubbornly keep the bears below 277.10

    I wonder whose hide will solemnly decorate today's profile on the sber!

    From the level of 195.15 there are not only bears skins in the lobby and the kitchen, but also in the shed!


    In a hard-fought battle another bearskin on the floor , the day's candle turned out to be a bullish one.
     

    16.12.2020 06:42

    The S&P500 and NASDAQ are still in the highs, but not shining with sharp spikes up or down, no joy for bears or bulls in the morning.




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