ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 11
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12.12.2020 Oil up 6 weeks in a row
12.12.2020 Sberbank shares go into the horizon and the 300 target is no longer as cosmic.
08 December 2020, 14:42
And what about SurgutNefteGas
What about SurgutNefteGas?
Oh yes, they are promising yields in 2021 of around 18% in 2019
14.12.2020 23:54
15.12.2020 16:57
Sometimes it's very interesting just to watch the bears and bulls fighting intraday!
The bulls stubbornly keep the bears below 277.10
I wonder whose hide will solemnly decorate today's profile on the sber!
From the level of 195.15 there are not only bears skins in the lobby and the kitchen, but also in the shed!
15.12.2020 16:57
Sometimes it's very interesting just to watch the bears and bulls fighting intraday!
The bulls stubbornly keep the bears below 277.10
I wonder whose hide will solemnly decorate today's profile on the sber!
From the level of 195.15 there are not only bears skins in the lobby and the kitchen, but also in the shed!
16.12.2020 06:42
The S&P500 and NASDAQ are still in the highs, but not shining with sharp spikes up or down, no joy for bears or bulls in the morning.