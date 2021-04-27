ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations , December 2020 - page 9
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a little down, let's bounce back.
10.12.2020 16:05 Miscellaneous, in an hour and a half the masters of the world will come and move somewhere.
Asia-Pacific stock markets end trading lowerStock indices of the Asia-Pacific region mostly fell following similar dynamics in the US market, which was caused by a drop in shares of technology companies. Investor sentiment was also negatively affected by uncertainties related to Brexit and a new economic stimulus package in the US, MarketWatch reported.
Japan'sNikkei 225 index was down 0.23 per cent in trading.
The country recorded 2,811 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest number of infections in a 24-hour period since the pandemic began. Tokyo authorities said the city also set an anti-record for the number of new infections per day, exceeding 600 for the first time.
Stocks of electronics component makers Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd. (-4.7%) and Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. (-4%) and air conditioner manufacturer Daikin Industries Ltd. (-3,9%).
Capitalization of consumer electronics maker Sony dropped 0.55%, Fast Retailing, Asia's largest clothing retailer, by 1% and automaker Nissan Motor by 2.2%.
Meanwhile, investment technology firm SoftBank Group soared 10.9%. This is due to the successful IPO of the US food delivery service DoorDash, of which SoftBank is one of the investors. DoorDash's share price jumped almost 86% in its debut trading after the initial public offering.
China'sShanghai Composite index rose 0.04 per cent, while Hong Kong'sHang Seng lost 0.35 per cent.
The Asian Development Bank forecasts China's GDP growth of 2.1% in 2020, up from an earlier expectation of 1.8%. Developing Asia as a whole will record a 0.4 percent decline this year, compared with a 0.7 percent fall previously expected, the ADB said on Thursday.
Shares of chipmakers Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. Ltd. and AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. fell 3.4 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, in Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading.
In addition, oil producer CNOOC (-2.4%) and automaker Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. (-2,5%). Internet giant Tencent Holdings fell 1.2% and online retailerAlibaba(NYSE:BABA) Group fell 2.1%.
Meanwhile, shares of electronics maker Xiaomi Corp. added 0.4%,
South Korea'sKospi index was down 0.33% on Thursday.
The market value of one of the world's largest chip maker Samsung (KS:005930) Electronics Co. fell 1.4%, while automaker Hyundai Motor was flat.
Australia'sS&P/ASX 200 was down 0.67% in trading, declining for the first time in eight sessions.
BHP, the world's largest mining company, was down 0.6%.
China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday announced the introduction of temporary anti-dumping duties of 6.3-6.4% on wines imported from Australia from December 11. In late November, China's Ministry of Commerce had already imposed import duties of 107.1-212.1% on Australian wines following an investigation launched in August that found Australian winemakers were supplying cheap wine to the Chinese market, damaging China's wine industry. The PRC is the leading market for Australian winemakers in terms of value of supply. In January-September, China accounted for 39% of Australia's total overseas wine shipments, according to industry body Wine Australia.
Shares in Australia's largest wine company, Treasury Wine Estates, fell 2.05% on Thursday.
Where is SBER going, on what events?
When to start shorting?
Where is SBER going, on what events?
When to start shorting?
So far, SBER is doing well simply. All is always good in the beginning. As soon as the first shoals in the ecosystem start to show and the eco-bog starts to emerge, then start))))
Where is SBER going, on what events?
When to start shorting?
I think 300 is possible this year
The 300 level is possible this year, I think.
20 days. Anything is possible and even beyond logic)))) The advertising of our brokers also adds to the growth. Sber is shown as a classic example of long growth)
qiwi has cheered the bulls today and pleased the bears -23%
The bears just beat the bulls hard today on this instrument.
qiwi has cheered the bulls today and pleased the bears -23%
Bears just beat the bulls hard today on this instrument.
I don't follow qiwi, maybe something happened. Or rather something happened for sure. Either inside or outside.